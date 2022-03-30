Canvas GFX Launches new consumer and single-user graphics and sharing solution, Envision .evONE

Launch of new graphic design and sharing application follows success of Envision enterprise collaboration solution

Envision .evONE supports the rise in remote, independent, and freelance working with a single easy to use application for the creation of all visual content

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas GFX , Inc, the leading provider of graphics software and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of Envision .evONE, a consumer and single-user version of its interactive content and collaboration platform, Canvas Envision.

Envision .evONE enables users to quickly and easily create a range of visual assets, including interactive content, and share it to the web for consumption and review.

The new offering blends 2D drawing and image editing, 3D visualization, text handling, flow-charts, and a host of smart tools with instant online sharing in a single, intuitive desktop app. Able to import and handle file formats from PDF to 3D CAD, Envision .evONE is perfect for creating everything from marketing flyers, to presentations, and even interactive instructions and technical material. It offers an unbeatable combination of versatility, functionality and affordability.

The .evONE instant share function allows users to publish their content to the web through the Envision Cloud and invite peers, co-workers and others to view and review. And it makes any 3D elements contained in the content interactive in the viewer's browser.

The launch of Envision .evONE comes as increasing numbers of people are embracing freelance or portfolio careers and digital nomad working habits, and working with distributed teams.

"We are delighted to be launching Envision .evONE today," said Patricia Hume, CEO at Canvas GFX. "We've witnessed an increase in independent and freelance workers across multiple sectors and we wanted to create the most comprehensive and easy to use graphics and visual communication solution available - at a price point that serves this market. Envision .evONE gives any user, regardless of prior experience, the ability to create professional visual assets and share them instantly with their intended audience."

About Canvas GFX

Canvas GFX develops visual communication and collaboration solutions trusted by leading brands from verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial and domestic appliance, energy, and education. Canvas solutions bridge the divide between technical and creative graphics applications, empowering everyone to communicate and understand complex information with absolute clarity.

https://www.canvasgfx.com/

Cost

.evONE can be purchased from just $25/month

Media Contact:

Liberty Communications for Canvas GFX

canvasgfx@libertycomms.com

View original content:

SOURCE Canvas GFX