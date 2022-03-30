"THE BATMAN"-INSPIRED PREMIUM COLLECTION ANNOUNCED BY CARHARTT, WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND DC

DEARBORN, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, today announced the all-new, limited-edition Carhartt x The Batman collection. Inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures' blockbuster new film, "The Batman," and built by Carhartt, the premium workwear collection is influenced by the Caped Crusader's durable, crime-stopping gear. The Carhartt x Batman collection will be exclusively available to the public on April 6 at https://www.carhartt.com/carhartt-x-thebatman.

With a spirit of relentlessness, toughness and a love for functionality and utility, Carhartt's new collection is built to handle the most heroic of tasks. The collection features an assortment of hats, sweatshirts, a t-shirt, jacket and iron-on patches designed to excite any Batman enthusiast.

"While there aren't many things tougher than Carhartt gear, Batman certainly rises to the top of the list," said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Product for Carhartt. "Bringing together one of the most recognizable Super Heroes on the planet with the most iconic brand in workwear seemed like a perfect fit for our consumers and Batman fans alike."

The Batman Chore Coat

Inspired by the idea of a modular utility belt, this coat's pocketing can house the tools for any task at hand. The coat also features a quilted lining, adjustable cuffs, extra stretch across the shoulders, and pleated elbows for increased flexibility. A reflective Carhartt patch is also featured on the left chest pocket. The highlight is the hidden message "I am the shadows" under the collar. Finally, there is an interior label that assigns each jacket a production number, making it truly limited edition. Available in limited quantities.

The Batman Midweight Sweatshirt

With a reflective Bat emblem on the chest and Carhartt patch on the pocket, this loose fit sweatshirt is guaranteed for comfort. It features an attached three-piece hood with drawcord closure, front handwarmer pocket, a reinforced waistband and rib-knit cuffs.

The Batman Midweight Logo Sleeve Sweatshirt

This midweight cotton blend offers everyday versatility and features our signature logo on one sleeve while the opposite sleeve has the Bat emblem for a perfect pairing. The logos are both reflective, giving the wearer extra protection in the shadows or in the light.

The Batman Relaxed Fit T-Shirt

The Carhartt iconic durable workwear pocket t-shirt features a reflective Carhartt X The Batman logo with bats flying off of it into the darkness. It's side-seamed construction minimizes twisting and has a tagless neck label for added comfort. It's made with heavy-weight cotton and a relaxed fit to provide room to move, whether wearing when battling villains or just handling a tough day on the job.

The Selina Kyle Beanie

This black, stretchable, rib-knit beanie was designed for fans' inner Catwoman and features a reflective Carhartt logo patch on one side and embroidered Bat emblem on the back in dark grey, with a hint of cat ears built into the silhouette.

The Batman Reflective Patch Beanie

Based off the iconic Carhartt beanie, this red, stretchable rib-knit beanie features a fold-up cuff, Carhartt logo patch and reflective black Bat emblem.

The Batman Carhartt Beanie

This black stretchable acrylic rib-knit beanie features a fold-up cuff with the Bat emblem and Carhartt logo embroidered in red, inspired by the film art.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

About "The Batman"

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, "The Batman."

Contact: Amy Hellebuyck Carhartt, Inc. (313) 749-6322 AHellebuyck@carhartt.com Wes Richter Zeno Group for Carhartt (312) 826-3582 Wes.Richter@zenogroup.com

