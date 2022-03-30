AWE Announces First Speakers and Initial Agenda, Free Exhibit Space and Job Postings to Ukrainian XR Companies and Devs

More Than 200 Speakers Already Secured For June Event,

Including Unity CEO and Chairman John Riccitiello as Keynote

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE, the foremost XR (Extended Reality) community complemented with premier worldwide events focused on the business of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and the Metaverse, today announced the event has just published its first round of speakers participating in AWE USA 2022, as well as all 12 tracks of its agenda at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2022/agenda-tracks . Speakers include key executives from companies such as Decentraland®, Epic Games®, HP®, HTC®, Intel®, Lenovo®, Magic Leap®, Meta®, Microsoft®, NVIDIA®, Qualcomm®, Roblox®, Sony®, Unity®, Verizon®, and Walmart®, as well as many others from Fortune 1000® companies blazing new trails in XR.

These industry luminaries join previously-announced Keynote speaker Unity CEO and Chairman John Riccitiello, with the currently-participating list of speakers to be found at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2022/speakers . John is President & Chief Executive Officer at Unity Technologies, one of the world's leading platforms for creating and operating real-time 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and AR/VR devices. Mr. Riccitiello will kick off this year's June 1-3 in-person event in Santa Clara, CA.

With 250 exhibitors and hundreds of speakers comprised of visionary leaders as well as up-and-coming startups from across the XR industry expected, now is the time to apply to become an exhibitor, attendee, speaker or sponsor by reaching out to AWE staff via https://www.awexr.com . In an industry-first, AWE is allowing any company headquartered in Ukraine or founded by a Ukrainian to not only have a free exhibit space at AWE 2022, but to also allow Ukrainians to post job listings at no charge online.

Every year at AWE, sponsors and exhibitors make some of the tech industry's most compelling and important XR-related announcements. With this year's conference focusing on 'Where XR Business Thrives', AWE 2022 will once again be held as a face-to-face, physical event featuring a wide range of hands-on demos available for the expected 5,000+ attendees. As in last year's event, health and safety related to COVID-19 remains a paramount action item to maximize the safety of exhibitors and attendees alike, even as the pandemic begins to wind-down globally.

Accredited media and analysts may sign up for a free exhibition pass at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2022/apply_for_press_pass.

"AWE is very excited to be publishing the first tranche of our speakers list today, as well as our comprehensive 12-track agenda to provide the best information and leadership when it comes to the XR industry," said Ori Inbar, AWE CEO and co-founder. "AWE is very proud to provide Ukrainian XR companies with free exhibit space as well as free online job postings for Ukrainian developers displaced or affected by the war. We remain grateful to all our sponsors and exhibitors for making this event possible as well as our loyal attendees for their ongoing participation as well."

About AWE

AWE is an always-on community for the AR & VR (collectively XR) industry that offers a series of major in-person conferences and exhibitions, as well as year-round online events and meetups in 27+ cities on awe.live , high-quality educational classes and workshops, and resources enabling XR professionals across the globe to learn, connect and grow. With the XR market well on its way to being worth a trillion dollars by 2030, AWE aims to focus the industry's attention towards the company's own mission of helping advance Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology in order to further human progress, guided by its core values of collaboration, openness, diversity and inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.awexr.com .

