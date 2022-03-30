Anuncia Medical honored as participant in the 2022 Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program

Anuncia Medical, Inc. recognized as an Arizona bioscience startup to watch in 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuncia Medical, Inc., a medtech startup developing neurotherapeutic devices for treatment of hydrocephalus and other neurological disorders, has been selected as one of seven Arizona early-stage bioscience companies to participate in the 2022 Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program. A total of 54 Arizona bioscience firms have been selected for this highly competitive program since 2014 and awarded almost $1.6 million in non-dilutive funding.

Anuncia Medical, Inc. selected to participate in the Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program and recognized as one of the seven Arizona bioscience startups to watch in 2022. (PRNewsfoto/Anuncia Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"These seven companies are working on innovations and treatments that could dramatically improve millions of lives and make for a healthier world," said Tammy McLeod, Flinn Foundation President, and CEO, in a press release. Anuncia Medical is honored to be a part of this elite group, furthering the Flinn Foundation's goal of creating a "hub of bioscience entrepreneurs and new enterprises across Arizona."

The program benefits include $30,000 in funding to each company, administered by the nonprofit Arizona Bioindustry Association (https://www.azbio.org/), as well as individualized plans from industry experts, and connections with the state's bioscience leaders in business, research, and policy.

"Building on our 2021 momentum, which included recognition in Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry (MDDI) list of Private Companies to Watch, a Fast Company 2021 World Changing Ideas Healthcare Honorable Mention and being a startup innovator finalist at the AZ Governor's Celebration of Innovation; Anuncia Medical is grateful to start 2022 with this prestigious distinction from the notable Flinn Foundation. A certified Qualified Small Business by the Arizona Commerce Authority eligible for Arizona's angel investment tax credit program, we recently closed a significant bridge round and are proceeding with our Series A raise as we prepare to submit our Breakthrough Device designated ReFlow System Mini to the US FDA for commercial approval later this year," commented Elsa Chi Abruzzo, President and CEO of Anuncia Medical.

About the Flinn Foundation

The Flinn Foundation is a privately endowed, philanthropic grantmaking organization established in 1965 by Dr. Robert S. and Irene P. Flinn that awards grants and operates programs in four areas: the biosciences, the Flinn Scholars, arts and culture, and the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership. To learn more about the Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program, visit www.flinn.org/entrepreneur.

About Anuncia Medical, Inc.

Anuncia Medical, Inc. is the developer of the ReFlow™ Ventricular System, which helps patients with cerebrospinal fluid disorders, such as hydrocephalus, a debilitating and life-threatening condition affecting more than 30 million patients worldwide. The ReFlow™ System device is placed beneath the scalp and can be used to facilitate a safe, noninvasive retrograde fluid flush of a patient's ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt when flow is restricted or blocked. The ReFlow™ System Mini is under development and not available for sale. For more information visit our website at www.anunciamedical.com.

