Primrose Schools Announces 2021 Charitable Giving Results

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, the leading early education and care provider, and its nearly 475 independently owned schools across the country, joined forces last year to donate more than $350,000 to charity, and gift over 342,000 in-kind items to those in need. Through its Primrose PromiseSM CSR program, 75,000 students and families across the country engaged in giving efforts to raise more than $215,000 for local and national non-profit organizations and $140,000 for the Primrose Schools Children's Foundation, the charitable arm of Primrose Schools.

Primrose Promise gives Primrose team members, as well as Franchise Owners, staff, students and their families the opportunity to participate in meaningful service learning and charitable giving efforts that make a difference in their communities. The program supports Primrose's mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children. Primrose is committed to helping people and embracing the importance of "giving without expectation," an ideal that is also instilled in children as part of the Primrose Balanced Learning® approach.

"At Primrose, we believe that every child represents the promise of a brighter future, and in a world still reeling from the pandemic, it is more important than ever to teach giving without expectation," said Primrose Schools CEO, Jo Kirchner. "It is our hope that by nurturing kindness and compassion in our schools, we will build an altruistic generation of citizens and leaders."

For nearly 40 years, Primrose Schools has partnered with parents, children, staff, and the communities they serve to make a difference in so many young lives. Charitable highlights from 2021 include:

Nonperishable Food Donations : Shattering its collection goal of 150,000 nonperishable food items, Primrose schools gathered and donated a record-breaking 300,000 items during the Caring & Giving Food Drive, a month-long fundraising event that every school across the country takes part in. The annual event reinforces the daily character development lessons Primrose students learn by teaching students about responsibility and community involvement and fostering teamwork.

Book Donations : Each year, through Og's Bountiful Book Drive, Primrose students spend the month of February leading up to Read Across America Day collecting new or gently used books. As a result, this year, Primrose schools donated more than 35,000 books to local libraries, schools, children's hospitals and other non-profit partners.

In-Kind Donations: Primrose schools provided more than 2,750 toys to children in need during the Toys for Tots donation drives in schools and nearly 5,000 items of clothing and other essential supplies to at-risk families throughout Women's History Month in March to help support women and children in shelters.

In addition to the total $350,000 of monetary donations made in 2021, Primrose celebrated the success of West Lakes Early Learning Center (ELC), an innovative partnership solution for a mixed-delivery educational child care model benefitting all children. Opened in Spring 2020 in collaboration with AdventHealth, Lift Orlando, Purpose Built Communities, West Lakes Partnership and the Bainum Family Foundation, West Lakes ELC enrollment grew 400% last year, ultimately serving 140 children.

Primrose Schools remains steadfast in their commitment, especially to those children across the country who are underserved. The company is eager to continue to give back to charities along with children and families in need in 2022 both through monetary and item donation efforts.

