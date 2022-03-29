NVNA and Hospice's Grace Campaign an Overwhelming Success

Record-breaking $6.4M raised to support region's largest independent home health care and hospice agency

NORWELL, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVNA and Hospice, a non-profit home health care and hospice agency serving 27 communities on the South Shore, is celebrating the success of its 100th anniversary Grace Campaign. Launched in 2020, the campaign shattered its original goal of $4.5M by more than forty percent to raise a total of $6.4M.

Home care nationally emerged as a core story early in the pandemic. As the country navigated a lockdown, nurses remained on the road and in the home. True to their mission, NVNA and Hospice never missed a single day of care throughout it all.

"During my tenure as Chair, I saw a shift in how we all regard home care nursing," said Grace Campaign Chair Jane C. Steinmetz, EY Boston Office Managing Principal. "Our conversations with new donors were typically focused on investing in the hospice home, but as the pandemic advanced, the dialogue always ended with: 'How else can we support these nurses?' The success of this campaign emphasizes the critically important work NVNA and Hospice is doing."

"It is through the power of philanthropy that we are able to reach more people and expand our patient care services. We are profoundly grateful," said Renee McInnes, MBA, RN, CEO. "The Grace Campaign allowed us to see light in very dark times and our donors recognized how necessary a hospice home is to our community."

Over 8,000 gifts were donated during the Grace Campaign. Two distinct funds for the Pat Roche Hospice Home were created, one for financial assistance and a future fund for evolving needs. With this, NVNA and Hospice remains committed that no patient is turned away for financial reasons.

Notable NVNA and Hospice leadership donors included a gift of $500,000 from Rick Roche, CEO of supermarket chain Roche Bros., and his wife Cathy.

In honor of the care his mother received, Alan McKim (founder and CEO of Clean Harbors Environmental Services) also gifted $500,000 from the McKim Family Foundation.

About NVNA and Hospice

NVNA and Hospice is an independent non-profit providing the full continuum of care – from home health and palliative, to hospice and private pay services (NVNA WORKS) – to patients and families in 27 communities on Massachusetts' South Shore. It also owns and operates the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. To learn more visit www.nvna.org or call (781) 659-2342.

Contact:

Kim MacKenzie

kim@hollywoodagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE NVNA and Hospice