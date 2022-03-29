Kepro Appoints Dr. Sherrie Artman Crittle as Chief Human Resources Officer

Will Build and Execute Talent Strategies to Support Company's Continued Growth and Culture

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kepro announced today that Dr. Sherrie Artman Crittle has joined the company's Executive leadership team as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this newly created role, Dr. Crittle will lead the existing team of talented HR professionals and will manage all aspects of human resources functions including employee relations, compensation, benefits, recruiting, clinical credentialing, and HR operational systems.

"Sherrie brings exceptional experience to Kepro during this exciting phase of our continued growth," said Dr. Susan Weaver, President and CEO, Kepro. "Attracting, recruiting and retaining the best and brightest talent has always been foundational to our success. We are excited to welcome Sherrie to the team as we continue to focus on our people and overall mission to improve lives through healthcare quality and clinical expertise."

Dr. Crittle brings more than 25 years of Human Resource Information System (HRIS) experience to the role with a focus on healthcare and the public sector. Prior to coming to Kepro, she served as Vice President of Human Resources for Centerpointe Behavioral Health Systems, a leader in mental health and addiction treatment services that provides a full continuum of quality healthcare. Dr. Crittle also previously served as Vice President of Human Resources for Behavioral Centers of America (BCA), Vice President of Human Resources for Strategic Behavioral Health, Chief Human Resources Officer for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, and Human Resources Officer for the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities with the State of Tennessee.

"Kepro has a remarkable mission, strong leadership team, and a reputation for an outstanding, deeply skilled and committed workforce," said Dr. Crittle. "I am proud to join the company during this exciting phase of growth and to help strengthen our commitment to HR practices that deepen our work and company culture."

Dr. Crittle holds a Holds a Masters in Healthcare and a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration, both from Central Michigan University. She also obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Tennessee.

About Kepro

Over the past 35 years, Kepro has partnered with government-sponsored and commercial health payers across the country to improve healthcare quality, maximize efficiency and achieve better healthcare outcomes. Kepro provides technology-enabled services for priority populations to help them remain in the home or community of their choice.

Today, Kepro serves more than 300 clients including federal, state, and local governments. With 18 offices and over 1,500 employees across the United States, Kepro has improved the lives of more than 77 million beneficiaries nationwide.

