GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF GRANDVIEW AVIATION

Baltimore-based aviation company brings organ procurement expertise

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Response (GMR) leaders today announced the company has acquired the assets of GrandView Aviation. Based in Baltimore, Md., GrandView is a leading North American organ procurement transport aviation company with 130 employees and a fleet of Phenom 300 aircraft.

"We welcome GrandView and its employees to the GMR family," said Randy Owen, CEO of GMR. "GrandView is a long-standing national, private aviation company with expertise in organ team transports and charter flights. They will bring a complementary layer of service as GMR continues to provide care to the world at a moment's notice."

"By joining forces with the existing organ transport operations at AirMed and GMR, we will accelerate the momentum of our mission of setting the new standard in private aviation," said Jessie Naor, newly named President of GrandView. "We will continue to expand our organ transport operations throughout the United States, in tandem with our VIP charter operations."

GrandView is a leader in organ transplant team transportation, having carried more than 2,220 teams since the company's inception. GrandView also offers private jet charters to leverage fleet availability. The company has grown dramatically over the past year, from 65 employees to 130 today, with plans to hire another 100+ in 2022 including professional pilots, flight dispatchers, mechanics and more. The company has been a multi-year winner of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

GrandView will operate under AirMed International, part of the GMR family. "AirMed International and GMR are excited to welcome Jessie and her team and look forward to working with GrandView as we expand our capabilities of providing world-class aviation operations," said Denise Treadwell, President of AirMed International. She added that the business complements GMR's existing organ transplant services that cover the western part of the United States.

About GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Boston, Baltimore/DC, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator and carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

About Global Medical Response

With more than 35,000 employees, Global Medical Response delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, managed medical transportation, and community, industrial/specialty and wildland fire services. Each of our companies has a long history of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International. For additional information, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

