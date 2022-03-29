German Football Association Taps Catapult for All Levels in New Multi-Year Deal

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult (ASX:CAT), the global performance technology leader in elite sports, today announced a multi-year deal with the German Football Association (DFB-Akademie), the single largest sports federation in the world, to capture performance data via video, track athlete performance via wearables, and improve the analysis infrastructure at all levels of the German National Football Teams.

Catapult's video technologies MatchTracker and Focus along with Vector wearables will provide data insights to the German National Football Team to optimize player performance. (PRNewswire)

"We're partnering with the DFB to unlock what even the world's best coaches cannot see on film or from the sidelines."

The multi-solution contract is the latest proof point of the market demand for Catapult's combined suite of solutions since it acquired SBG Sports Software in June 2021. The company's integrated platform allows coaches to bring athlete data sets directly to the video screen.

Beginning this season, video technologies MatchTracker and Focus along with Vector wearables will provide data insights to the German National Football Team to optimize player performance and reduce injuries. All 15 men's and women's teams will use Catapult video technology, and 10 teams will be powered by Catapult wearables data.

"We strive every day to unleash the potential of every athlete and team, and we're proud to partner with the prestigious German Football Association to fulfill that ambition," says Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult. "We're looking forward to partnering with the DFB to unlock what even the best coaches in the world cannot see on film or from the sidelines. This technology will empower athletes at all levels with data and insights to perform at their best."

MatchTracker video technology covers all aspects of competitive games, including the opposition's playing strategies. It will deliver the DFB tactical playing patterns in possession and highlight the movements and attributes of individual players in order to enhance their performance. Use of the Focus product will allow the DFB to record multiple video angles in the stadium and training ground, allowing interactivity and touch control for pitch-side interaction. It also empowers staff with real-time collaborative viewing and sharing of video and tags so insights can be shared and actioned faster. In addition, teams will use Vector, Catapult's GNSS/LPS device, which delivers live algorithms, communications, and enhanced performance insights and functionality to coaches and athletes.

"Catapult's solutions allow us to make objective decisions about how we train our athletes and how we establish our competitive advantage over opponents," said Christofer Clemens, Head of Analysis for the German Football Association. "It gives coaches and athletes confidence that they are seeing a full view of performance for everyone on the pitch. This deal will power our insights over a number of years."

The DFB joins thousands of teams already relying on Catapult for critical performance insights and workflows. Elite-level teams around the world, including 24 Olympic medalists from the Tokyo Games, all 32 NFL teams, English Premier League clubs, and NCAA schools, are empowered with Catapult analytics to perform at their best.

To learn more about the combined technology of data and video analysis, visit Catapult's blog.

Contact

Blair Hammond

Blair.Hammond@CatapultSports.com

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and quantify return to play. Catapult has over 400 staff based across 24 locations worldwide, working with more than 3,425 elite teams in 137 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult and to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapultsports.com. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.

WE EXIST TO IMPROVE THE PERFORMANCE OF ATHLETES AND TEAMS (PRNewsfoto/Catapult) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catapult