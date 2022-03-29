Georgia Living Senior Home Care Announces Rebranding, Appoints New CEO

STATESBORO, Ga., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Living Senior Home Care, a leading private home care company, announced preparations today to rebrand its visual identity and name to Abide Home Care. The rebranding signifies a continued dedication to client care and trust in an ever-changing world. Along with the new brand, the Board of Directors is announcing former COO Per Holtze's promotion to CEO of Abide Home Care. The rebrand and leadership change will accompany Abide's growth and reputation as a best-in-class private-pay home care service with unparalleled client satisfaction.

"We see that our company's roots in rural Georgia have given us a foundation in heartfelt, hometown care. We want to share our neighbor care philosophy with the rest of America." said Per Holtze, newly appointed CEO of Abide Home Care, "The rebrand is an opportunity to communicate our mission in our name, to Abide with our neighbors, to stand alongside them and journey together. We look forward to further expansion beyond Georgia with a name that transcends state-lines and our customer's expectations."

The new Abide Home Care logo utilizes a vibrant color palette surrounding a home that embodies the company's determination to help spread the comfort of the home to the family. The typography communicates the simple and trustworthy nature of the brand. The myriad of colors in the new logo highlights both the passion and energy that the company infuses into every family under their care.

At the helm of the company, Per Holtze brings his leadership experience and unique professional background into the growth of Abide Home Care. Under Holtze, Abide retains the industry best Leader of Experience award and is positioned in the top 10% of the industry by revenue. He attributes the success of Abide to the over 300 Georgians that it employs to service the most vulnerable residents of the state.

"Over the years, tastes and trends change," added Holtze. "One thing that remains constant is that home will always be where the heart is. Our relentless drive remains to help our neighbor live independently and, most importantly, to see families become families again."

Abide Home Care offers award winning, non-medical, in-home care for up to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Our dependable In-Home caregivers help our clients live an enhanced lifestyle with reliable care offering care plans individually tailored to the needs of the client. For more information, call 912-764-4459.

