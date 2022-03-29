ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Backlog of orders at $13.7 billion; Revenues of $5.3 billion; Non-GAAP net income of $368 million; GAAP net income of $274 million; Non-GAAP net EPS of $8.30; GAAP net EPS of $6.20

HAIFA, Israel, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 6 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented:

"2021 was a solid year for Elbit Systems, and the financial results indicate the sustained demand for our products and systems from customers around the world. Revenues increased by 13% year over year to $5.3 billion, and a record backlog of $13.7 billion provides us with good visibility.

Elbit Systems' 2021 results are an outcome of the significant investments we have made in recent years to develop leading technological capabilities and expand our positions in key global defense markets to sustain through cycle growth.

I believe that Elbit Systems is well positioned to benefit from the growth in the defense sector around the world."

Fourth quarter 2021 results:

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1,494.3 million, as compared to $1,377.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $381.1 million (25.5% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $363.0 million (26.3% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $374.3 million (25.1% of revenues), as compared to $357.8 million (26.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

* see page 6

Research and development expenses, net were $114.0 million (7.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $109.1 million (7.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $80.8 million (5.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $81.2 million (5.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses, net were $72.4 million (4.8% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $62.9 million (4.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The higher level of general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 included the expenses of Sparton Corporation ("Sparton") which was acquired and consolidated commencing the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $120.1 million (8.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $113.8 million (8.3% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $107.3 million (7.2% of revenues), as compared to $104.6 million (7.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial expenses, net were $19.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower level of financial expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 was mainly a result of exchange rate differences related to the revaluation of lease liabilities.

Other income, net was $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to other expenses, net of $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Taxes on income were $92.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Tax expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 included a one-time expense of approximately $80.0 million related to the amendment of legislation regarding exempt earnings from "Approved Enterprises" and "Privileged Enterprises" in Israel ("Exempt Earnings").

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $5.0 million the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $94.9 million (6.4% of revenues), as compared to $105.0 million (7.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $8.2 million (0.5% of revenues), as compared to $67.8 million (4.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2021 mainly was a result of the tax expense mentioned in "Taxes on income" above.

Non GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $2.14 for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.38 for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.18, as compared to $1.53 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

* see page 6

Full year 2021 results:

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $5,278.5 million, as compared to $4,662.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2020.

For distribution of revenues by areas of operation and by geographic regions see the tables on page 14.

The majority of the revenues in 2021 were in the Airborne systems and C4ISR systems areas of operation. The increase in revenues in the area of Airborne systems was mainly a result of sales of airborne precision guided munitions in Asia-Pacific. The growth in revenues in the C4ISR systems area was mainly due to Sparton, a U.S. subsidiary acquired and consolidated in the Company's results from the second quarter of 2021.

On a geographic basis, the increase in North America was mainly a result of higher sales of airborne systems and Sparton's products, as well as growth in sales of medical instrumentation. The increase in Asia-Pacific was due to sales of airborne precision guided munitions.

Cost of revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $3,920.5 million (74.3% of revenues), as compared to $3,497.5 million (75.0% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2020. Cost of revenues in 2020 included non-cash expenses of approximately $60.0 million, related to impairment of assets and inventory write-offs due to the impact of COVID-19.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1,384.7 million (26.2% of revenues), as compared to $1,247.2 million (26.7% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2020. GAAP gross profit in 2021 was $1,358.0 million (25.7% of revenues), as compared to $1,165.1 million (25.0% of revenues) in 2020.

Research and development expenses, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $395.1 million (7.5% of revenues), as compared to $359.7 million (7.7% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Marketing and selling expenses, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $291.8 million (5.5% of revenues), as compared to $290.7 million (6.2% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2020.

General and administrative expenses, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $267.4 million (5.1% of revenues), as compared to $223.9 million (4.8% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in general administrative expenses in 2021 was mainly as a result of general and administrative expenses related to the acquisition and consolidation of Sparton in the Company's results as of the second quarter of 2021.

Other operating income, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $14.7 million, as compared to $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Other operating income in 2021 resulted mainly from capital gain related to the sale of a building by a subsidiary in Israel. Other operating income in 2020 was mainly a result of capital gain related to the sale and lease back of buildings by a subsidiary in the U.S.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $450.8 million (8.5% of revenues), as compared to $390.1 million (8.4% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2020. GAAP operating income in 2021 was $418.5 million (7.9% of revenues), as compared to $325.7 million (7.0% of revenues) in 2020, which included non-cash expenses of approximately $60 million related to impairment of assets and inventory write-offs due to the impact of Covid-19.

* see page 6

Financial expenses, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $40.4 million, as compared to $71.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. Financial expenses, net in 2021 included a gain from changes in fair value of financial assets of approximately $18.8 million. Financial expenses, net in 2021 and 2020 included expenses of approximately $10.2 and $33.4 million, respectively, related to revaluation of lease liabilities and exchange rate differences.

Other income, net was $5.3 million in 2021, as compared to other income, net of $7.4 million in 2020. Other income, net in 2021 and 2020, resulted mainly from revaluation of holdings in affiliated companies, net of expenses related to non-service costs of pension plans.

Taxes on income for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $131.4 million (effective tax rate of 34.3%), as compared to $36.4 million (effective tax rate of 13.9%) in the year ended December 31, 2020. Taxes on income in 2021 included a one-time expense of approximately $80.0 million related to the "release" of Exempt Earnings. Taxes on income in 2020 were reduced by a tax benefit related to adjustments for prior years following a tax settlements of the Company and some of its subsidiaries in Israel with the Israeli tax authorities.

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $22.6 million, which included a gain of approximately $10.9 million related to the sale of affiliated company, as compared to $12.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $367.6 million (7.0% of revenues), as compared to $318.5 million (6.8% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2020. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the year ended December 31, 2021 was $274.4 million (5.2% of revenues), as compared to $237.7 million (5.1% of revenues) in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $8.30, as compared to $7.20 for the year ended December 31, 2020. GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the year ended December 31, 2021 were $6.20, as compared to $5.38 in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Backlog of orders for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $13,661 million, as compared to $11,024 million as of December 31, 2020. Approximately 72% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 60% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during 2022 and 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the year ended December 31, 2021 was $416.9 million, as compared to $278.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. The higher level of operating cash flow in 2021 was mainly a result of payment of outstanding debts by customers, mainly the Israeli Ministry of Defense, as well as higher advances received from customers, mainly in Israel and Europe.

* see page 6

Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Company:

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Covid-19 has had significant negative impacts on the worldwide economy, resulting in disruptions to supply chains and financial markets, significant travel restrictions, facility closures and shelter-in place orders in various locations. Such disruptions also led to global shortages of electronics and other components, increased costs and extended lead times. Elbit Systems is closely monitoring the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company's employees, customers and suppliers, as well as on the global economy.

As we last reported on November 23, 2021, we have been taking a number of actions to protect the safety of our employees as well as maintain business continuity and secure our supply chain. We also reported on a number of activities where we are leveraging our technological capabilities to assist hospital staffs and other first responders protecting our communities from the impact of the pandemic. All of these actions remain ongoing.

We have implemented a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact of the pandemic on the Company, in parallel to the measures we are taking to maintain business continuity and deliveries to our customers. We also are working on efficiency initiatives with a number of our suppliers. We continue to evaluate our operations on an ongoing basis in order to adapt to the evolving business environment.

During 2020 and 2021 our defense activities, which account for most of our business, were not materially impacted by the pandemic, although some of our businesses experienced certain disruptions due to government directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.

We believe that as of December 31, 2021, Elbit Systems had a healthy balance sheet, adequate levels of cash and access to credit facilities that provide liquidity when necessary. We have given high priority to cash management and adequate cash reserves to run the business.

The extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the Company's performance depends on future developments including the duration and spread of the pandemic, the measures adopted by governments to limit the spread of the pandemic, including implementation of vaccinations, and resulting actions that may be taken by our customers and our suppliers, all of which contain uncertainties. As will be noted in our annual report on Form 20-F for 2021 that will be filed in April 2022, the preparation of financial reports requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates that affect the amounts reported. For our financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021, we considered the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our critical and significant accounting estimates. The expected impact of the Covid-19 pandemic did not have a material effect on our judgments, assumptions and estimates reflected in the results. However, our future results may differ materially from our estimates. As events continue to evolve in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, the estimates we use in future periods may change materially.

Potential Impact of Increase in Company's Share Price on Employee Compensation Plan Costs:

Over the last several weeks, there has been a significant increase in the price of the Company's shares. Should such share price levels continue, or further increase, there would be a significant impact on the costs to the Company under its various stock price linked compensation plans for employees.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation, changes in accounting guidance, financial transactions and other items not considered to be part of regular ongoing business, which, in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions)



Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2021

Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2020

Year

Ended

December

31, 2021

Year

Ended

December

31, 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 374.3

$ 357.8

$ 1,358.0

$ 1,165.1 Adjustments :













Amortization of purchased intangible assets 6.8

5.2

26.7

22.7 Covid-19 related expenses and write-offs —

—

—

56.0 Impairment of long-lived assets —

—

—

3.4 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 381.1

$ 363.0

$ 1,384.7

$ 1,247.2 Percent of revenues 25.5 %

26.3 %

26.2 %

26.7 %















GAAP operating income $ 107.3

$ 104.6

$ 418.5

$ 325.7 Adjustments:













Amortization of purchased intangible assets 12.8

9.2

47.0

39.4 Covid-19 related expenses and write-offs —

—

—

56.6 Capital gain —

—

(14.7)

(35.0) Impairment of long-lived assets —

—

—

3.4 Non-GAAP operating income $ 120.1

$ 113.8

$ 450.8

$ 390.1 Percent of revenues 8.0 %

8.3 %

8.5 %

8.4 %















GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 8.2

$ 67.8

$ 274.4

$ 237.7 Adjustments:













Amortization of purchased intangible assets 12.8

9.2

47.0

39.4 Covid-19 related expenses and write-offs —

—

—

56.6 Capital gain —

—

(24.9)

(35.0) Impairment of investments and long-lived assets —

—

—

7.9 Revaluation of investment measured under fair value method (12.5)

0.6

(17.3)

(20.8) Non-operating foreign exchange losses 7.2

27.9

10.6

33.4 Tax effect and other tax items, net 79.2

(0.5)

77.8

(0.7) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 94.9

$ 105.0

$ 367.6

$ 318.5 Percent of revenues 6.4 %

7.6 %

7.0 %

6.8 %















GAAP diluted net EPS $ 0.18

$ 1.53

$ 6.20

$ 5.38 Adjustments, net 1.96

0.85

2.10

1.82 Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 2.14

$ 2.38

$ 8.30

$ 7.20

Recent Events:

On December 15, 2021, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $350 million to supply an array of land systems to an international customer. The contract will be fulfilled over a three-year period.

On December 15, 2021, the Company announced that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 14, 2021, the proposed resolutions described in the Proxy Statement to the Shareholders dated November 4, 2021 and detailed hereunder were approved by the respective required majority:

"To re-elect to the Board the following seven members who are not "External Directors" as defined in the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999, to serve until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Mr. Michael Federmann , Mrs. Rina Baum , Mr. Yoram Ben-Zeev , Mr. David Federmann , Mr. Dov Ninveh, Prof. Ehood (Udi) Nisan and Prof. Yuli Tamir ; and "To re-appoint Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 , and until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

On January 3, 2022, the Company announced that its subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), Elbit Systems Emirates Limited, was awarded an approximately $53 million contract to supply Direct Infrared Countermeasures and airborne Electronic Warfare Self Protection Systems for the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft of the UAE Air Force. The contract will be performed over a five-year period.

On January 5 2022, the Company announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, AEL Sistemas S.A., was awarded a contract to supply additional HermesTM 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems to the Brazilian Air Force. The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over a period of 16 months.

On January 10, 2022, the Company announced that its UK subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK Ltd., sold the Power and Control Business of its subsidiary Ferranti Technologies Ltd., to TT Electronics (UK) Plc. (LSE: TTG.L) for approximately $12 million (approximately £9 million) in cash, subject to customary post-completion working capital adjustments.

On January 13, 2022, the Company announced that following a competitive tender process, its Swedish subsidiary, Elbit Systems Sweden AB was awarded a contract from the Swedish Defence Material Administration to supply the Albatross Combat Management Systems for the Royal Swedish Navy. The contract, that is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed over a period of 34 months.

On January 26, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $16 million to supply a space telescope to the Weizmann Institute of Science under Israel's Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite ("ULTRASAT") program to observe and research deep space. The ULTRASAT program is jointly managed and funded by the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Israeli Space Agency and is carried out in association with the German DESY research center. The contract will be performed over a period of two years.

On February 22, 2022, the Company announced that as a result of an amendment to the Law for the Encouragement of Capital Investments and the implementation of an arrangement to pay reduced tax on selected accumulated income, the Company will include a one-time expense of approximately $80 million (approximately NIS 250 million) in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which are planned to be published in March, 2022.

On March 21, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract in the amount of approximately $27 million by the Swedish Defence Material Administration, to provide the Swedish Armed Forces with M339 rounds, a 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units, for its Leopard Main Battle Tanks. The contract will be performed over a period of ten months.

On March 27, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded contracts with an aggregate value of approximately $130 million to deliver an artillery munitions production line in a country in Asia-Pacific. The contracts will be performed over a period of 2.5 years.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend's record date is April 11, 2022. The dividend will be paid on April 25, 2022, after deduction of taxes at the source, at the rate of 16.8%.

Annual Report

The Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (including its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021) will be filed in April, 2022.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollar)



As of

December 31, 2021

Audited

As of

December 31, 2020

Audited Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,993

$ 278,794 Short-term bank deposits 1,185

1,524 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,770,124

2,519,562 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 279,228

156,330 Inventories, net 1,670,474

1,316,688 Total current assets 4,980,004

4,272,898







Investments in affiliated companies, partnerships and other companies 182,553

184,338 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 316,074

312,097 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 133,505

69,269 Deferred income taxes, net 65,274

118,513 Severance pay fund 301,192

293,716 Total 998,598

977,933







Operating lease right of use assets 416,383

423,088 Property, plant and equipment, net 902,684

786,972 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,019,675

1,597,006 Total assets $ 9,317,344

$ 8,057,897







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 27,676

$ 312,993 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 78,682

17,972 Operating lease liabilities 76,778

65,520 Trade payables 1,023,679

1,007,237 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,314,321

1,218,273 Contract liabilities 1,502,955

1,000,159 Total 4,024,091

3,622,154







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 356,624

408,820 Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 528,324

— Employee benefit liabilities 884,353

914,364 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 141,451

132,442 Contract liabilities 293,984

169,073 Operating lease liabilities 386,644

397,936 Other long-term liabilities 155,610

181,741 Total 2,746,990

2,204,376







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,531,635

2,218,154 Non-controlling interests 14,628

13,213 Total equity 2,546,263

2,231,367 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,317,344

$ 8,057,897

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)



Year ended

December 31,

2021

Audited

Year ended

December 31,

2020

Audited

Three months

ended

December 31,

2021

Unaudited

Three months

ended

December 31,

2020

Unaudited Revenues $ 5,278,521

$ 4,662,572

$ 1,494,273

$ 1,377,732 Cost of revenues 3,920,473

3,497,465

1,119,924

1,019,899 Gross profit 1,358,048

1,165,107

374,349

357,833 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 395,087

359,745

113,950

109,062 Marketing and selling, net 291,751

290,703

80,754

81,226 General and administrative, net 267,362

223,935

72,373

62,920 Other operating income, net (14,660)

(34,963)

—

— Total operating expenses 939,540

839,420

267,077

253,208 Operating income 418,508

325,687

107,272

104,625















Financial expenses, net (40,393)

(71,270)

(19,614)

(32,525) Other income (expense), net 5,336

7,408

9,677

(7,332) Income before income taxes 383,451

261,825

97,335

64,768 Taxes on income (131,387)

(36,443)

(92,175)

(1,878) Income after taxes on income 252,064

225,382

5,160

62,890















Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and

partnerships 22,599

12,604

3,123

5,025















Net income $ 274,663

$ 237,986

$ 8,283

$ 67,915















Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (313)

(328)

(96)

(93) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s

shareholders $ 274,350

$ 237,658

$ 8,187

$ 67,822















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:











Basic net earnings per share $ 6.21

$ 5.38

$ 0.19

$ 1.53 Diluted net earnings per share $ 6.20

$ 5.38

$ 0.18

$ 1.53















Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:











Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 44,204

44,198

44,213

44,198 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 44,278

44,215

44,350

44,198

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars)



Year ended

December 31,

2021

Audited

Year ended

December 31,

2020

Audited CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 274,663

$ 237,986 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 153,091

144,420 Write-off impairment —

7,932 Stock-based compensation 5,312

4,086 Amortization of Series A, B, C and D related issuance costs, net 399

(46) Deferred income taxes and reserve, net 39,095

(5,345) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (14,457)

(34,926) Gain on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value method (15,153)

(23,572) Equity in net (earnings) losses of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of

dividend received (*) 7,724

(7,853) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:





Increase in short and long-term trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (430,296)

(508,057) Increase in inventories, net (336,221)

(69,762) Increase in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses 105,201

143,847 Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net 9,834

31,394 Increase in contract liabilities 617,740

358,730 Net cash provided by operating activities 416,932

278,834 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (188,624)

(132,210) Acquisition of subsidiaries and business operations, net of cash consumed (385,011)

218 Deferred payment on acquisition (60,560)

— Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (1,828)

(8,212) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 25,745

71,933 Proceeds from sale of investments 16,177

44,200 Proceeds from sale of (investment in) long-term deposits, net 481

221 Investment in short-term deposits (435)

(683) Proceeds from sale of short-term 6,334

1,666 Net cash used in investing activities (587,721)

(22,867) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from exercise of options 20

— Repayment of long-term loans (536,062)

(370,367) Proceeds from long-term bank loans 476,273

201,551 Issuance of series B, C, D Notes, net of issuance costs 575,249

— Repayment of Series A Notes —

(55,532) Dividends paid (79,175)

(78,194) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net (285,317)

104,309 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 150,988

(198,233) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (19,801)

57,734 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 278,794

221,060 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR 258,993

278,794







(*) Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 30,323

$ 9,151

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars)



Consolidated Revenues by Areas of Operation:





Year

Ended

December

31, 2021

%

Year

Ended

December

31, 2020

%

Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2021

%

Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2020

% Airborne systems $ 2,005.8

37.9

$ 1,650.4

35.4

$ 568.2

38.1

$ 480.4

34.9 C4ISR systems 1,371.5

26.0

1,145.7

24.6

400.9

26.8

386.1

28.0 Land systems 1,254.7

23.8

1,258.9

27.0

353.1

23.6

342.1

24.8 Electro-optic systems 452.9

8.6

475.9

10.2

118.0

7.9

116.4

8.5 Other (mainly non-defense engineering and production services) 193.6

3.7

131.7

2.8

54.1

3.6

52.8

3.8 Total $ 5,278.5

100.0

$ 4,662.6

100.0

$ 1,494.3

100.0

$ 1,377.8

100.0





Consolidated Revenues by Geographical Regions:



Year

Ended

December

31, 2021

%

Year

Ended

December

31, 2020

%

Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2021

%

Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2020

% Israel $ 1,094.7

20.7

$ 1,106.4

23.7

$ 297.4

19.9

$ 309.6

22.4 North America 1,608.6

30.5

1,500.6

32.2

401.2

26.9

423.5

30.7 Europe 884.5

16.8

819.0

17.6

254.0

17.0

261.9

19.0 Asia-Pacific 1,443.5

27.3

961.8

20.6

453.2

30.3

278.0

20.2 Latin America 126.7

2.4

140.1

3.0

34.3

2.3

40.7

3.0 Other countries 120.5

2.3

134.7

2.9

54.2

3.6

64.1

4.7 Total $ 5,278.5

100.0

$ 4,662.6

100.0

$ 1,494.3

100.0

$ 1,377.8

100.0

