DCI Consulting Expands Labor Economics Division with Andrew J. Cook, Ph.D.

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group, Inc. (DCI) is pleased to announce that Andrew J. Cook, Ph.D. has joined DCI's HR and EEO Analytics team as a Principal Consultant. The addition of Dr. Cook is a strategic hire for DCI, enhancing their commitment to be a one-stop-shop for their clients in Human Resources and Equal Employment Opportunity analytics and expands their ability to assist organizations with wage and hour litigation matters.

In this new role, Dr. Cook will provide consulting and expert witness testimony services for matters in advanced economic and statistical techniques. Dr. Cook is a labor economist bringing over 15 years of experience in quantitative methods, statistical studies, survey methodology, and econometric modeling. Prior to joining DCI, Dr. Cook held senior positions at various firms where he led class employment consulting audits and class action matters focused on developing and analyzing complex statistical models. Dr. Cook's work includes testifying expert work before the U.S. District Courts in California and Texas, the Superior Court of the State of California, the Office of Human Rights in Maryland, and the State Court of Texas.

David Cohen, President of DCI, stated that "Dr. Cook brings extensive experience assisting Fortune 500 companies across a variety of workforce analytics and employment analyses. His hire enhances DCI's ability to provide the highest level of consulting and expertise to our clients".

About DCI

DCI is a human resources risk management consulting firm. Members of DCI's staff are recognized experts in a variety of spaces, including diversity, equity & inclusion metrics, pay equity, systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development, employee selection and test validation, and OFCCP audit and litigation support.

