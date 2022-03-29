Corteva Agriscience Announces Reinstated Grower Access to Enlist® Herbicides for 2022 Growing Season

U.S. EPA Removes 134 County Restrictions, Issues Updated Supplemental Labels for Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® Herbicides

INDIANAPOLIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience is pleased to announce that many growers will have reinstated access to Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® herbicides for the 2022 growing season. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today issued updated supplemental labels for the herbicides that remove geographic restrictions for two listed species, the American Burying Beetle and the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake. Enlist herbicides were granted a seven-year amended registration in January and are the first products to complete the EPA's new Endangered Species Act (ESA) Protection risk assessment process.

"Corteva Agriscience is working on behalf of our customers to see as many labeled-off counties reinstated as possible while still protecting listed species and their habitats," said Susanne Wasson, president, Crop Protection Business Platform for Corteva Agriscience. "American Burying Beetle and Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake counties were prioritized because they represent the majority of restricted acres and getting them back on the label allows more growers access to this critical weed control technology for 2022."

The updated supplemental labels remove geographic restrictions for Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides in 128 counties where American Burying Beetle is found, as well as six counties where Enlist Duo was restricted due to the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake. Updated usage area maps and supplemental labels will be available on Enlist.com/SupplementalLabels.

"Demand for this leading weed control system continues to grow and Corteva Agriscience field teams are ready to serve growers with Enlist traited crops and herbicides as we move into spring planting," said Cynthia Ericson, vice president, U.S. Marketing for Corteva Agriscience. "Corteva Agriscience is continuing to conduct studies and provide additional data to EPA to support the removal of further geographic label restrictions where feasible."

The Enlist® weed control system includes Enlist herbicides, Enlist™ Ahead, Enlist E3® soybeans, Enlist® cotton and Enlist® corn. The comprehensive system offers multiple herbicide modes of action to control tough weeds and is centered around 2,4-D choline with Colex-D® technology, which provides key benefits including near-zero volatility, reduced potential for off-target movement and physical drift, and improved handling characteristics when applied pursuant to label instructions. Further, Enlist cotton and Enlist E3 soybean crops are tolerant to three herbicide modes of action, 2,4-D choline, glufosinate and glyphosate, allowing for a robust integrated weed management program to tackle herbicide resistance and improve the sustainability of farmers' weed control practices.

Corteva will also continue grower education efforts, including label changes, through the Enlist Ahead management resource, which informs growers, distributors, retailers, and applicators about proper use. The Enlist Ahead program helps customers with on-target applications and sound weed management practices for successful, sustainable use of the Enlist weed control system.

To learn more about the Enlist weed control system and see why farmers have made the switch, visit ExperiencingEnlist.com. Follow the Enlist weed control system with @EnlistOnline on Twitter or go to the YouTube channel for latest updates and educational tips.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

™ ® Trademarks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies. The transgenic soybean event in Enlist E3® soybeans is jointly developed and owned by Corteva Agriscience and M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. Enlist Duo® and Enlist One® herbicides are not registered for sale or use in all states or counties. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your area. Enlist Duo and Enlist One are the only 2,4-D products authorized for use with Enlist® crops. Consult Enlist herbicide labels for weed species controlled. Always read and follow label directions.

