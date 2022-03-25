STATHIS ANTONIADES, HOSPITAL EXECUTIVE FROM TUFTS-AFFILIATED HOSPITAL, NAMED PRESIDENT OF UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS CLEVELAND MEDICAL CENTER

COO of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., to join UH on May 16

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an expansive internal and national search, University Hospitals has chosen Stathis Antoniades, MPH, FABC, as the new President of UH Cleveland Medical Center.

Antoniades brings more than 20 years of large health system and academic medical experience to UH and its initiatives for Zero Harm, systemness and value. He will begin May 16. In this role, he will report directly to Eric Beck, DO, MPH, President and Chief Operating Officer of UH.

"As president of UH Cleveland Medical Center, Stathis will lead the flagship academic medical center for our health system in providing the most advanced care for patients and contributing to the health and well-being of our community," said Cliff Megerian, MD, FACS, UH Chief Executive Officer. "In his new role with UH, he will collaborate with our network of community hospitals to provide the best care at the best location for our patients throughout Northeast Ohio."

"Stathis comes to UH with a breadth of experience and leadership in the overall and service line operations within a large academic medical center," said Eric Beck, DO, MPH, President and Chief Operating Officer of UH. "He is well prepared to guide UH Cleveland Medical Center to achieve its full potential as one of the nation's leading teaching and research hospitals."

Antoniades joins UH from Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington, Mass., where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer.

Lahey, a member of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a major teaching hospital with a Level I trauma center and integrated physician group practice with more than 6,000 employees and a community network that spans across two states in Northern New England. It is affiliated with Tufts University School of Medicine, and in addition to Tufts, many of its physicians hold academic appointments at Harvard Medical School and Boston University School of Medicine. Lahey is home to more than 40 medical and surgical specialties, over 800 UME, GME and allied health profession trainees, and has more than 300 clinical trials ongoing at any given time.

Antoniades received a Master's Degree in Public Health from Yale University and completed his BA in Philosophy and Psychology at Boston University. Following graduation, he joined Massachusetts General Hospital as a Financial Analyst before serving as Administrative Director, Nephrology Division and Transplant Services Development, and Senior Administrative Director, Corrigan Minehan Heart Center.

He joined Lahey in 2013 as Vice President, Medical Services, Research and Education. He became Chief Operating Officer in 2017 and managed the organization through a financial turnaround as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. With his leadership, Lahey earned the CMS Five-Star rating for 2020 and 2021 and ranked in US News as the fourth best hospital in Massachusetts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Antoniades has held board positions with Beth Israel Lahey Health Pharmacy Corporation, Healthcare Executive Forum Boston, Mediline Isorthermal Solutions LLC, Lahey Clinical Performance Network, Lahey Accountable Care Unit, and Lahey Health Cancer Institute. He is a fellow with The Advisory Board Company, and a member of American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, and Medical Group Management Association.

