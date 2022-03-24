Owen Kalis Named a "Top 40 Under 40" Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in Ohio for 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Trial Lawyers, an organization comprised of the top trial lawyers from around the country, has named Owen Kalis a "Top 40 Under 40" Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in Ohio for 2022.

Membership is limited to the top 40 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law. Selection is based on a thorough, multi-phase process, which includes peer nominations combined with third-party research to ensure those selected are of the highest caliber in their field. They look into each lawyer that's nominated by their peers and make sure they're doing well in their community and their state, whether through their experience, trial results or leadership.

According to the statement from The National Trial Lawyers, the honor was bestowed upon Owen Kalis "for his superior skills and qualifications in the legal field." It highlighted his experience, noting that Owen "has continuously exemplified superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as an admirable trial lawyer".

Owen Kalis recently opened his own Law Firm in the Columbus area after working for prominent civil plaintiff and criminal defense firms throughout Ohio in years prior. He has made a large impact in his initial years as an attorney in Ohio and said of the award, "It reassures me and motivates me to continue to advocate for clients on a day-to-day basis. It's recognition of what I'm doing and further motivation to keep going and keep working as hard as I can to bring about good results for my clients". Owen Kalis is energetic and tenacious and his relentless work ethic, compounded with his determined attitude to zealously fight for his clients prompts him to meticulously evaluate each case to ensure that he can be the best possible advocate for his clients and their rights.

