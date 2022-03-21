TYAN Drives Innovation in the Data Center with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology

TYAN HPC, Cloud, and Storage Server Platforms to Deliver Breakthrough Performance and Modern Security Features for Technical Computing Workloads

NEWARK, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, today announced availability of high-performance server platforms supporting new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology for the modern data center.

"The modern data center requires a powerful foundation to balance compute, storage, memory and IO that can efficiently manage growing volumes in the digital transformation trend," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "TYAN's industry-leading server platforms powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology give our customers better energy efficiency and increased performance for a current and future of highly complex workloads."

"3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology continue to drive a new standard for the modern data center with breakthrough performance for technical computing workloads due to 768 MB of L3 cache, enabling faster time-to-results on targeted workloads. Fully socket compatible with our 3rd Gen AMD EPYC platforms, customers can adopt these processors to transform their data center operations to achieve faster product development along with exceptional energy savings," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD.

Optimized for technical computing workloads to boost performance

Leveraging breakthrough performance of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology, the TYAN Transport HX product line is built to optimize workloads like EDA, CFD, and FEA software and solutions. The Transport HX FT65T-B8030 is a 4U pedestal server platform featuring a single processor, eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, eight 3.5-inch SATA, and two NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays. The FT65T-B8030 supports four double-wide PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for professional GPUs to accelerate HPC applications.

The Transport HX TN83-B8251 is a 2U dual-socket server platform with eight 3.5-inch hot-swap SATA or NVMe U.2 tool-less drive bays. The platform supports up to four double-wide GPU cards and two additional low-profile PCIe 4.0 x16 slots that provides optimized topology to improve HPC and deep learning performance.

Optimized for HPC and virtualization applications, the Transport HX TS75-B8252 and Transport HX TS75A-B8252 are 2U dual-socket server platforms with support for 32 DIMM slots and two double-wide, active-cooled GPU cards. The TS75-B8252 accommodates twelve hot-swap, tool-less 3.5-inch drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support; TS75A-B8252 accommodates 26 hot-swap, tool-less 2.5-inch drive bays with up to eight NVMe U.2 devices.

High memory footprints, multi-node servers to power big data computing

TYAN's Transport CX lineup is designed for cloud and data analytics that require large memory capacity and fast data processing. The Transport CX GC79-B8252 and Transport CX GC79A-B8252 are 1U dual-socket server platforms that are ideal for high-density data center deployment with a variety of memory-based computing applications. These systems feature 32 DDR4 DIMM slots, two standard PCIe Gen.4 x16 expansion slots, and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot. The GC79-B8252 platform offers four 3.5-inch SATA drive bays and four 2.5-inch NVMe drive bays with tool-less carriers, while the GC79A-B8252 platform offers twelve 2.5-inch drive bays with all NVMe U.2 support.

The Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S is a 2U multi-node server platform with four front-serviced compute nodes. Each node supports one AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor with AMD 3D V-Cache technology, four 2.5-inch tool-less NVMe/SATA drive bays, eight DDR4 DIMM slots, three internal cooling fans, two standard PCIe Gen.4 x16 expansion slots, two internal NVMe M.2 and one OCP 2.0 LAN mezzanine slot. The platform is suited for high-density data center deployments and targets scale-out applications with large numbers of nodes.

Hybrid storage servers to drive outstanding performance

TYAN Transport SX lineup is designed to deliver massive I/O and memory bandwidth for storage applications. The Transport SX TS65-B8253 is a 2U hybrid software storage server for various data center and enterprise deployment featuring dual-socket CPUs, 16 DDR4 DIMM slots and seven standard PCIe 4.0 slots. The platform is equipped with up to two 10GbE and two GbE onboard network connections, twelve front 3.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support, and two rear 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment.

TYAN's Transport SX TS65-B8036 and Transport SX TS65A-B8036 are 2U single-socket storage servers with support for 16 DDR4 DIMM slots, five PCIe 4.0 and one OCP 2.0 LAN mezzanine slots. The TS65-B8036 accommodates twelve front 3.5-inch with up to four NVMe U.2 support, and two rear 2.5-inch hot-swap, tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment; the TS65A-B8036 offers 26 front and two rear 2.5-inch hot-swap, tool-less drive bays for high-performance data streaming applications, the 26 front drive bays can support up to 24 NVMe U.2 devices by configuration.

AMD EPYC 7003 processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology can run on TYAN's existing AMD EPYC 7003 platforms through a BIOS update. Customers can enjoy faster time-to-results on targeted workloads powered by new AMD EPYC 7773X, 7573X, 7473X, and 7373X processors.

