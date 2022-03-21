Skin Inc Supplement Bar in Collaboration with +SABI AI Corp Unveils the World's First 360 Wellness and Skin Health Coach App

Launches with New Tri-light Skintech Device

SINGAPORE & NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Inc Supplement Bar, the global leader in data-driven, customized skin-tech products and devices, in partnership with +SABI AI Corp, a pioneer in data and AI for the wellness and beauty industry, debuts +SABI AI, the world's first 360 wellness and skin health coach App that guides customers to track and personalize their wellness and skin health journey based on artificial intelligence, leveraging more than 1 million profiles and 200,000 face scans.

Skin Inc. Supplement Bar and + SABI AI Corp collaborate to launch the world's first 360 Wellness and Skin Health Coach App (PRNewswire)

The +SABI AI application is the only one on the market that combines: 1) diagnostics on lifestyle and environmental exposure and stressors 2) computer-vision face scans 3) hydrosensor technology 4) community interface – sharing your journey.

The +SABI AI App is being launched in tandem with the NEW Tri-light skintech device, which together form the industry's first powerful combination that recognizes that wellbeing is determined by a balance of mental, physical, emotional and skin health.

"Skin Inc was created based on the synthesis between beauty and tech, with the principal tenet that no one individual's wellness and skin is the same. We have known that 80% of your skin health is determined by lifestyle and environmental stressors, with +SABI AI and our new Tri-light, we are now able to provide our customers with a 360 personalized coach to help them improve, not only their skin health, but their overall wellness," says Sabrina Tan, Skin Inc Supplement Bar Founder. "This is particularly important since your skin, as your biggest organ, is the barometer of your inner wellbeing. It is the first place to show signs of other ailments."

The World's First Wellness and Skin Health Coach

The +SABI AI application uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to assess lifestyle and environmental contributors from 1 million consumer profiles (to date) and 200,000 face scans to analyze consumer information and draw patterns to provide recommendations to assist users in their wellness journey. The recommendations are culled from an industry-leading combination of three diagnostic mechanisms:

NEW +SABI AI

Choose your wellness and Skin Health goals - Express what your wellness and skin health goals are, and the application will coach you on how to improve your wellbeing and skin health, on a daily basis

Wellness and Skin identity Quiz - assesses lifestyle behaviors such as water intake, sleep, stress levels, menstrual cycles, blue light exposure and environmental stressors that represent up to 80% of skin health

Face Scans (200,000 to date) From a simple selfie, customers receive a 360 AI diagnostic, progressive skin report and coaching based on a computer vision assessment of 8 skin health markers that include:

Hydro-Sensor Technology – The sensor on the +SABI AI Tri-light device can help determine skin hydration levels at any time, especially before and after treatments recommended by the application, creating a habit-forming routine to understand the most important part of your skin's health: its hydration

Sharing your journey - Since the birth of social media, the act of sharing is the principle engine that drives interaction and engagement and so + SABI AI was designed to enable and encourage the cultivation of community within its interface. At the heart of this function is taking the journey of betterment and progress in tandem with others - for encouragement, recognition, feedback, and advice. Gains and setbacks can be shared one-on-one with your chosen #SkinTwin through the App, as well as the formation of #SkinTribes, wherein groups of similar users can track, analyze, and treat their skin and health progress together.

UV & Pollution Index - Additionally, the application provides location-specific UV index information and pollution levels culled from the world's largest weather database.

Tri-Light

The NEW Tri-light smart IoT device features a 5-fold versatility that is equivalent to 3,000 at-home facials that includes:

The Future

Bluetooth-enabled – thanks to the smart Bluetooth connection to the +SABI AI application, the device is controlled by the app, and provides valuable feedback on treatments and moisture levels back to the consumer.

Schedule a date with yourself - with the help of the application, customers can now set reminders on the application for Facial-in-a-Flash, LED and other treatments.

Micro-current - electrical current to help tone, lift, firm, and sculpt facial muscles.

Pulse-sonic - enhanced micro-pulsation technology to a level of 3MHz (much higher than industry average) is known for helping promote collagen tissue, reduce wrinkles, erase fine lines and lift skin, resulting in an improved skin barrier and a more youthful and healthier glow.

PEMF (pulse electromagnetic field) - low-level electromagnetic waves are known to penetrate deep to rebalance and restore optimal cell function, recharging the cell membrane, allowing nutrients to enter the cell and eliminating waste.

LED (light emitting diode) – 5-color chromotherapy (yellow, blue, red, orange and purple) is known to activate light receptors in skin cells and stimulate them to improve overall skin quality.





The +SABI AI application and platform will continue to expand with plans in the near future to include products and services from complementary companies. In addition, to become the daily companion to its users, the +SABI AI application will provide recommendations and coaching on local weather that impact skin, mental wellness and physical health recommendations such as how to increase daily movement, ideal water consumption levels and have a balanced nutritional diet. Lastly, it will include a Clean Skincare Scanner, which will identify and earmark controversial product ingredients through label scanning.

Funding

Skin Inc Supplement Bar is funded by Mistletoe Venture Capital. Owned by tech entrepreneur, Taizo Son, and headed by Atsushi Taira who was previously the Senior VP on Global Business Strategy for SoftBank. Both Mistletoe and Skin Inc have a common objective to form strong, sustainable communities leveraging technology to improve lives. Mistletoe's mission is to re-create a sustainable human-centric future using technology and provide beneficial investment opportunities to help create a collective community with significant impact.

"We invest in companies that will change the world by helping consumers live a more fulfilling and healthier life, and we are pleased to see how Skin Inc and +SABI AI have developed just that. A truly world's first 360 application that will help women and men understand how to improve their wellness and skin health using data & AI to personalize their journey to their evolving wellness needs. We are so excited about its positive impact on extending healthy life spans by changing behaviors and improving lifestyles" Taizo Son

Distribution + Pricing

+SABI AI is available at www.plussabi.com and on the Apple and Google Play Store and the NEW Tri-light device is available at Nordstrom.com and iloveskininc.com. Retail $345

About Skin Inc Supplement Bar.

With more than 150 awards for its clinically-proven products, Skin Inc Supplement Bar is the trusted global leader in custom and data-driven skinnovation that has harnessed the use of data and encapsulation technology for over a decade to develop customized skincare and devices. Giving users easy access to data-driven innovations and personalized skincare solutions globally, founder & CEO Sabrina Tan launched the brand in 2008 after leading roles at Hewlett-Packard, IBM, and EMC. Skin Inc was the first to bring a multi-LED light at-home device to consumers with the launch of the Tri-light Optimizer Voyage in 2018 and Tri-light Optimizer Voyage Eye Glasses in 2019 and Tri-light Sculpt Fit in 2021. Skin Inc Supplement Bar is now present in over 178 cities with over 200 distribution outlets, including Sephora, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, Lazada, Shopee, Amazon and Dermstore. The brand offers a comprehensive wellness and skin health line with hero products www.iloveskininc.com @iloveskininc.usa

About +SABI AI Corp.

+SABI AI Corp is a data and AI company that provides products and services to its wellness and beauty brands to empower them through the use of data & AI to help their customers understand and make recommendations on how to improve their wellness and skin health. Skin Inc Supplement is one of many customers that the company is working with to provide data about their customers to make better marketing, product and ecommerce decisions.

Our application is the world's first virtual wellness and skin health coach app that tracks wellness (water, alcohol consumption, sleep, stress level, menstrual cycle, pollution index and more) and skin health (the 8 markers that determine the health of your skin) to provide data-driven and AI-powered recommendations on how to improve wellbeing. www.plussabi.com

