InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Design for Flat Screen TVs (DAE-555)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new television design that would be visually interesting and immersive to viewers," said an inventor, from Rochester, Minn., "so I invented the MILLENNIUM TV. My design could provide a refreshing visual appearance and plenty of entertainment for your living space."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a unique alternative to traditional flat screen HD television sets. It also offers a space to accommodate speakers, manual controls, cameras, etc. As a result, it could provide added entertainment and it could enhance the style of a room. The invention features an eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAE-555, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp