IGT Powers Singapore Pools with High-Performing Aurora Central System

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited, has signed a six-year contract with Singapore Pools (Private) Limited ("Singapore Pools") to provide IGT's powerful central lottery system, Aurora™, and its related technologies. IGT's Aurora was built to drive lottery innovation and profitability and will offer reliability for Singapore Pools' high volume of transactions.

"IGT's positive reputation and its global success in providing performance-driving solutions gives Singapore Pools the confidence that our lottery operations are powered by industry-leading technology," said Lam Chee Weng, Singapore Pools' Chief Executive Officer. "We have trusted IGT's technology since 1986 when Singapore Pools became the first computerized lottery in Southeast Asia, and we look forward to continuing our long-time partnership for the next six years."

"Set up to provide a legal, safe and trusted avenue for people to place bets, Singapore Pools requires the sophistication, reliability and innovation that IGT's Aurora central system provides to support the Lottery's significant number of daily transactions," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "IGT's service-oriented Aurora incorporates a suite of flexible solutions designed to manage, transform and further grow the Lottery's business. This best-in-class technology coupled with IGT's longstanding lottery leadership will ensure Singapore Pools continues to channel its surpluses to good causes while offering a secure and responsible gaming environment for all."

Along with the new central system, IGT will deploy Aurora Navigator, Data Connector and Aurora Anywhere. Aurora Navigator offers a single place to view, manage and administer all lottery applications and back-office functions to help Singapore Pools manage its business. The Data Connector is the plug-and-play platform for fast, efficient data integration and analysis. IGT's Aurora Anywhere is the secure gateway that allows for external applications to connect to the core lottery system which creates opportunities for expanded game play. Additionally, IGT will provide ongoing maintenance, marketing support and operator training.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT's lottery central system is deployed in more than 55 jurisdictions worldwide. For more information about IGT's lottery business, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

