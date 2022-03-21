Glazed Aluminum Door and Window Systems from Insulgard Security Products™ Certified by UL to meet the ICC 500-2020 Standard and FEMA P-361-2021 Guideline

BRIGHTON, Mich. , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insulgard Security Products™, the industry leader in architectural security products, has announced their STORMDEFEND™ window and door systems have been certified by UL, the global safety science leader, to meet the recently updated FEMA P-361-2021 guideline and ICC500-2020 standard for the design and construction of storm shelters mandated by the 2021 International Building Code (IBC-2021).

The STORMDEFEND™ TTH350 door system has been Certified by UL to meet ICC 500-2020 and the recently updated FEMA P-361-2021 requirements for use in tornado and hurricane safe rooms and shelters including in the 250mph wind zone. A link to the listing can be found at Product iQ®

In addition, the TTH350 door system meets UL 752, the Standard for Bullet-Resisting Equipment, levels 1-3 for bullet resistance.

The STORMDEFEND™ TTH600 window system has been tested and certified by UL to meet ICC 500-2020 and the recently updated FEMA P-361-2021 guideline for use in tornado and hurricane safe rooms and shelters, including in a 250mph wind zone. A link to the listing can be found at Product iQ®.

In addition, the TTH600 system is thermally broken and tested for bullet resistance meeting UL 752, levels 1-3.

"UL is at the forefront of the ever-evolving enhancements to safety standards. UL applauds Insulgard's actions to make sure that their TTH600 window system and TTH350 door systems comply with the requirements of ICC 500-2020. This is another example of products UL certifies to the rigorous hurricane and tornado storm shelter criteria that meet the requirements of the International Building Code, as well as the FEMA P-361 guidelines," said Michael Nicasio, UL's Principal Engineer for the Fire Containment and Fenestration group.

Since the introduction of FEMA P-361, Safe Rooms for Tornadoes and Hurricanes: Guidance for Community and Residential Safe Rooms, Insulgard has been a leader in designing aluminum windows and door systems to meet these standards. Introduced in 2018, the STORMDEFEND TTH600 window system was the first fully glazed window system to earn UL certification to ICC 500-14 meeting FEMA P-361-15 guidelines. Later introduced in 2020, the STORMDEFEND TTH350 door system was the first glazed aluminum door to earn UL certification to ICC 500-14 meeting FEMA P-361-15 guidelines. UL evaluated both products to ICC-500-2020, meeting the new FEMA P-361-21 requirements.

As more states and municipalities adopt the 2021 version of the International Building Code, many new buildings, especially those in the 250mph wind zone, will include a tornado shelter. Section 423 of the IBC-2021 requires any new K-12 school, emergency operation center, police station, and fire rescue station built in the 250mph wind zone to include a tornado safe room. It also stipulates that storm shelters and all components used in the storm shelter meet ICC 500-2020.

These storm shelters serve as dual-use facilities such as gymnasiums, cafeterias, classrooms or entire buildings in many cases. With Insulgard's STORMDEFEND aluminum windows and doors, these safe rooms can blend with the rest of the building's architectural design.

"This is the third edition of the International Code Council's Standard for the Design and Construction of Storm Shelters. With each new code cycle, both the standard and the products designed and tested to meet the standard improve," said Gerry Sagerman, Sales Development for Insulgard. "These life safety products are depended on to perform in the deadliest storm conditions, and Insulgard is extremely proud to be the first to offer tornado and hurricane storm shelter windows and doors that have been certified to meet ICC500-2020 and FEMA361-2021"

For more information on this product, please contact Insulgard Security Products at info@insulgard.com, 1-800-624-6315 or visit www.insulgard.com.

About Insulgard Security Products

Insulgard Security Products™ designs, manufactures and markets architectural security products and systems built to resist ballistic, forced entry and severe weather events. The business' products are designed and manufactured to meet specific threat levels needed by the security industry including doors, windows, secure enclosures, glazing and framing. Insulgard Security Products' architectural security solutions blend with the environment to offer exceptional aesthetics. Products are rigorously tested to meet stringent government requirements. Insulgard Security Products is owned by Polymershapes, LLC, the industry-leading distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, film, and associated products, with 70+ years of industry-leading heritage.

