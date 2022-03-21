First Female National Roofing CEO Kelly Wade Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Kelly Wade as its newest Partner and Coach.

After growing up in a serial entrepreneurial family and working in the family businesses, Wade amassed nearly 30 years of sales, marketing, and management experience focused on growing and leading people, cultivating unique cultures, and developing strategic long-term growth plans for a variety of industries – particularly in the construction and commercial roofing industries.

Wade spent a decade serving in various executive roles (including Director of Sales & Marketing, Executive VP, COO, and CEO/Board Member) at North American Roofing Inc., one of the largest commercial roofing companies in the country. She led the development of innovative high-margin services and implemented many disruptive concepts with field technology, sales tools, sales hiring, sales strategy, and customer service. Wade successfully completed the sale of the company following a nine-figure competitive bidding process and remained CEO post-sale for one year through the transition.

Most recently, Wade served as the Interim CEO of Crown Capital, a $100M+ residential and multi-family roofing services suite of companies in Sarasota, FL. Wade was brought in to restructure the company in preparation for its sale.

"With an expansive career that includes working for years in her family businesses, founding two startups, becoming the first female CEO in the national roofing industry, and leading a company through a highly successful sale to private equity, Kelly is deeply experienced and well equipped to help other CEOs and entrepreneurs to make BIG happen at their companies," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International.

"I'm thrilled to join CEO International and work with CEOs from every industry all over the world," Wade said. "It's a perfect fit to bring my passion for mentoring and extreme mountain climbing, along with my CEO experiences, to guide companies to reach their outrageous goals."

During her time as CEO of North American Roofing, Wade was a Corporate Partner to both the Salvation Army of Sarasota and the Boys & Girls Club in Tampa. She earned the key to the city of Temple Terrace outside of Tampa for developing a new type of "all-in" corporate partnership with the teen program. She was a regular volunteer at Manna Food Bank in Asheville, NC and All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, FL. Most recently, she was a Board Member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Sarasota County.

Wade received a B.A. in English Journalism from Miami University and is an MBA in Global Finance degree candidate for 2022. She also has a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt from Villanova University. She is a 2022 member of YPO Gold.

Wade splits her time between Santa Barbara, CA, and Jackson Hole, WY and has two adult sons and a Siberian Husky. She enjoys hiking, climbing, trail running, skiing, yoga, international travel, investing, keyboard, reading, French, and writing. Her next personal goal: climbing the Seven Summits of the world.

