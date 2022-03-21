CipherHealth Hires Healthcare IT Visionary, Summer Brown, for Chief Customer Officer Role

Brown to lead customer success team amid period of rapid growth for CipherHealth

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading hospitals and health systems, announced today that it has appointed customer success and operations veteran Summer Brown as Chief Customer Officer. Brown comes to CipherHealth with more than 15 years of experience in key operations and customer success roles, having led transformational operations, reporting, information systems, implementations, and strategic business planning initiatives.

Brown is a versatile technologist with a proven track record of helping customers understand ROI and chart paths to success. She comes to CipherHealth from Feedtrail, a leading healthcare experience management platform, where she served as Vice President of Customer Success. While there, she developed new reporting frameworks that uncovered opportunities for program optimization, boosted customer satisfaction, and significantly grew annual recurring revenue.

"Summer stands well positioned to hit the ground running and play an instrumental role in initiating and growing partnerships with CipherHealth's most innovative and respected customers," said Jake Pyles, Chief Executive Officer of CipherHealth. "Maintaining strong partnerships with our customers, who are forging new paths to the future of patient engagement, is a topline priority, and, given Summer's incredible history of customer success wins, we couldn't think of anyone who's better suited to be our Chief Customer Officer."

Prior to her time at Feedtrail, Brown spent time at patient engagement provider Relatient, where she built C-level relationships with top strategic accounts and drove new partner acquisition strategy. She also clocked significant experience at Jonas Software, McKesson Enterprise Information Solutions, and Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.

"I couldn't be joining CipherHealth at a better time. Hospitals and health systems are facing an ever-changing slate of challenges—shrinking pools of staff members and job applicants, wider ranges of care modalities and channels, and a patient population that's increasingly consumer-minded and ready to shop around for the best, most convenient care," said Brown. "CipherHealth's evolving platform is an invaluable tool to help solve for all of those problems—and I can't wait to get started in supporting our customers through that journey."

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

