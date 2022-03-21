Automus Consulting Officially Launches!

CENTURY CITY, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automus Consulting, Inc. – Automus Consulting Inc. announced its official company launch today. Led by a seasoned executive team with deep experience implementing Oracle SaaS, Automus looks to drive innovation and automation within the Oracle SaaS ERP/SCM/EPM/HCM applications space. By providing a rapid industry driven approach the Automus team will allow clients to realize business value much faster and at an affordable cost. We focus on successful client outcomes leveraging the latest and greatest technology and automation from Oracle.

While the Oracle partner ecosystem is full of implementors, Automus will be bringing robust automation expertise alongside the implementation of Oracle to fill a much needed gap that clients are looking for as they prepare for the future. Dave Binkley, Automus CEO says "I have worked with over 250 clients implementing Oracle, and the common theme I saw was they were looking for something more than just an Oracle implementation. They wanted to see an increase in automation which allows them to scale, increase profitability and remove manual errors in their systems. Automus has been formed to do just that."

The Automus team believes in a tight relationship with its largest partner Oracle and promotes their involvement in the implementation to resolve issues and have alignment on product roadmap so that Automus, Oracle and our joint clients all have mutual success in the implementation.

Headquartered in Century City, CA. Automus will be servicing clients nationwide with its consultants from both its US and India locations.

The Automus Consulting founding team consists of:

David Binkley : Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Srini Lakkaraju : Chief Delivery Officer

David Hurst : Chief Operating Officer

Priscilla Men : VP of Finance

For more information, please visit the Automus website at: https://automus.com

