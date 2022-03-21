AudioCodes Live Express Simplifies Direct Routing Onboarding and Management for Microsoft Teams Partners

LOD, Israel, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes Live Express is a new SaaS solution that enables partners to onboard and manage their business customers' Microsoft Teams connectivity to the PSTN

The new solution includes Direct Routing for PSTN connectivity and management automation to simplify daily operations for partners and their customers

Partners can swiftly onboard new customers using the solution's portal and automation capabilities, thus providing connectivity of the customer's trunks to Microsoft Teams, control of dial plans and advanced call policies management

The service also provides a customer portal enabling moves, adds, changes and deletes by the end customer

Partners can offer Live Express while reducing their investment in infrastructure, technical skills and support efforts

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the launch of AudioCodes Live Express, a new SaaS solution for enabling partners to onboard and manage their business customers' Microsoft Teams connectivity to the PSTN. This innovative service includes Direct Routing functionality and a suite of management automation tools to simplify all the daily operation scenarios that partners and their customers are likely to encounter.

Live Express enables partners to simplify the onboarding of new customers by providing intuitive user portal and powerful automation capabilities, seamless connectivity between customer SIP trunks and Microsoft Teams, control of dial plans and management of advanced call policies. The solution also includes a portal for end customers to perform their own moves, adds, changes and deletes.

With Live Express, AudioCodes' partners can offer the substantial productivity benefits of Microsoft Teams voice calling to their customers without having to make high investments in infrastructure, employ scripting experts or build a large support framework. The service is available from our service locations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, India, and Australia.

"AudioCodes is already a recognized global leader in providing high quality voice connectivity solutions and services for Microsoft Teams," said Lior Aldema, Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes. "Building on this proven track record, AudioCodes Live Express represents an important milestone in our Teams offering and is an excellent way for our partners to quickly turn themselves into Direct Routing as-a-service providers for Microsoft Teams with minimal expenditure on their part."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

