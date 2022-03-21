ALABAMA POWER ELECTS FAULK VICE PRESIDENT OF TRANSMISSION CONSTRUCTION AND PROTECTION & CONTROL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Faulk has been elected Alabama Power vice president of Transmission Construction and Protection & Control, effective April 1.

In this role, Faulk will oversee the transmission line construction, substation construction and P&C field services teams, providing a dedicated focus on critical field activities to ensure safe and efficient implementation of large transmission projects.

Faulk currently serves as Georgia Power's senior vice president of Customer Strategy and Solutions where she oversees the customer service, sales and marketing, and metering services teams. Her primary functions include customer satisfaction, electric transportation, the Customer Care Center, customer operations, new product development, sales management, energy efficiency and resiliency solutions. In addition, she leads the Southern Company electric transportation initiative and chairs Southern Company's System Customer Council.

Faulk began her career with Southern Company in 1998 as an engineer in Southern Nuclear's professional development program. She has held positions of increasing responsibility at Farley Nuclear Plant and has extensive experience in the operations, design and implementation of nuclear facilities in Southern Company's fleet.

She was previously vice president of Corporate Services for Georgia Power, where she provided leadership and oversight for safety and health, facilities management, fleet management, forestry and rights-of-way, and shared services. She also was a Southern Company Services (SCS) vice president in a dual role with responsibility for Southern Company Gas, SCS fleet and facilities management.

In addition, Faulk served as vice president of Customer Service and Operations at Mississippi Power, with responsibility for Power Delivery, including transmission, distribution and engineering, as well as marketing and sales, customer service and the customer call center.

She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from Auburn University.

In April 2018, Faulk was named Auburn's Mechanical Engineering Alumna of the Year. She is a director of the Auburn University Foundation Board, past chair of the Auburn Engineering Alumni Council and past chair of the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame. In the industry, she serves on boards and committees for Zero Emission Transportation Association, Alliance for Transportation Electrification and the Electric Power Research Institute.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

