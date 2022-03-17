PANGAIA EXPANDS ON ITS EARTH POSITIVE MISSION WITH THE LAUNCH OF PANGAIA HEALTH

This Marks PANGAIA's First Foray Into the Lifestyle Category with Superfoods™

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PANGAIA, the materials science company on a mission to build an earth positive business, today announces the launch of PANGAIA Health, expanding the brand portfolio to a new lifestyle division that will create a better tomorrow through the foods we eat and introduces its first product category, PANGAIA® Superfoods™.

PANGAIA Health (PRNewswire)

PANGAIA Superfoods™ redefines the future of food technology with a range of superfood products that balance science and nature while championing human and planetary health. Developed, tested and born from the PANGAIA mission to bring breakthrough science and innovation to everyday products, PANGAIA Superfoods™ will offer functional foods that are powered by biotech and responsible ingredients.

This launch marks a key moment for the food industry, combining bio-tech, food science, nature and functional nutrition into convenient and highly delicious products that are carbon neutral. Shepherding PANGAIA into this new category of CPG is industry veteran Ira Laufer, who has been architecting this new division for PANGAIA since 2021.

The brand's foray into the superfood category begins with the launch of PANGAIA® Super Super Bar™ Developed through a global collective, which includes scientists, farmers, nutritionists and culinary leaders, Super Super Bars combines nature's superfood ingredients with science in a bar that is healthier, tastier, and has a lower impact on the planet.

"PANGAIA is thrilled to expand into the category of superfoods, and continue its mission of building a healthy planet", shares Ira Laufer, the new CEO of PANGAIA HEALTH. "We are driven by a vision of 'hi-tech naturalism' across our products, we look to bring the brilliance of nature complimented with today's food science to create solutions that promote health - for us and our planet. As PANGAIA launches into this new category, we are focused on eliminating many of the most damaging aspects of the food industry to help our community harness the abundance of nature and convert it into tangible and effective wellness solutions."

The first bar in the portfolio, the Prickly Pear + Goji Berry Super Super Bar, is a plant-based, superfood bar made with sweet prickly pear, goji berries, sprouted red quinoa and coconut. The 50g bar is high-fiber, gluten-free, and nutrient dense. Ingredients include:

Prickly Pear: Both a fruit and a vegetable, the prickly pear is an excellent source of micronutrients containing iron, magnesium, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and vitamin B6.

Goji Berry : This highly nutrient dense fruit is native to Asia and an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, dominated by Vitamin A, Iron and Vitamin C.

Sprouted Red Quinoa: A more easily digestible form of quinoa, a highly nutritious grain containing proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Incredo® sugar: An innovative new technology that increases the concentration of natural cane sugar at our taste receptors, allowing us to formulate with 50% less sugar without sacrificing in sweetness or taste.

Meltec® fiber: A proprietary vegetable fiber mixture that is syrup-like in consistency, sugar-free and utilizes partially upcycled ingredients based on vegetable fibers from corn and legumes.

In line with PANGAIA's Impact mission, PANGAIA Superfoods™ is consciously designed to give back with these three pillars:

Carbon Neutral: Super Super Bars are certified carbon neutral through investments in clean energy projects like wind, solar and biomass energy to balance carbon emissions.

Supporting 1 Trillion Bees: Every box purchased will plant ten square feet of flowers, saving bees and keeping the world's food supply chain intact by supporting the 'Bee The Change' fund which aids in bumblebee reintroduction projects, pollinator survival, biodiversity, sustainable farming practices and ecosystem restoration.

Minimal Packaging: The Super Super Bar wrapper will decompose in home or industrial compost. The box is recyclable.

With plans to expand the PANGAIA HEALTH division, the Super Super Bar lays the foundation for the launch of new products throughout 2022. The first Super Super Bar will start at $35 for a pack of seven bars and will be available online only starting March 24, 2022. Learn more at www.pangaia.com

About PANGAIA

PANGAIA is a materials science company on a mission to save our environment. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands — scientists, technologists, designers — creating essential products from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials.

PANGAIA Superfoods introduces you to the greatest inventor of all time, Nature, who puts the medicine in your food.

