GREENWOOD INDUSTRIES, INC. ACQUIRES HUDSON VALLEY ROOFING

COMPANY EXPANDS REACH INTO NEW YORK METROPOLITAN AREA

WORCESTER, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Industries, the leading custom building envelope solutions company, announces the acquisition of Hudson Valley Roofing based in New Windsor, New York.

"Greg Hayden has built an extremely successful commercial roofing company in the Hudson Valley and Metropolitan New York areas. After we collaborated in early 2020 on completing a large warehouse facility in Hudson Valley, on time and under budget, it became abundantly clear that the synergies between our two companies made them the perfect partner for our strategic expansion into the Metropolitan New York area. Hudson Valley Roofing's stellar reputation on delivering exceptional service to their customers, coupled with our suite of building envelope solutions, is a win/win for the state of New York," said David Klein, Greenwood's owner and president.

Hudson Valley Roofing has been in business since 2003 and has an established history as one of the premier commercial roofers in the state. They have completed several prestigious jobs, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B, the JP Morgan Library and Museum, the historic Tavern on the Green Restaurant in Central Park, and Google's New York headquarters on Pier 57. Primarily servicing the Hudson Valley Region and Metropolitan New York area, Hudson Valley Roofing is one of the largest union employers in Local 8.

"I have been in the roofing business for 49 years," remarked Gregory Hayden, Chairman of Hudson Valley Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc, "and when David approached me about partnering together, I knew it was the right fit. I have long admired their work, and with our combined business acumen, I know the reputation and work of Hudson Valley Roofing will continue to impact the region."

About Greenwood Industries

Greenwood Industries is the leading custom building envelope solutions company with offices in Worcester and Milford, Massachusetts, New Windsor and Hudson Falls, New York, North Haven, East Hartford, Connecticut, Providence, Rhode Island, Exeter, New Hampshire, serving clients throughout the Northeast. In business for 30 years, Greenwood provides commercial roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, and maintenance and service solutions for all exterior building systems. Greenwood is recognized by Roofing Contractor Magazine as the ninth-largest commercial roofing company in the nation and has received numerous awards and recognition for its craftsmanship. Visit www.greenwoodindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

