Ecobat Names Marcus Randolph President & CEO

IRVING, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, announced today that Executive Chairman Marcus Randolph has been named President and CEO and will also continue as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Effective March 16, 2022, Jimmy Herring is no longer with the company.

"I want to thank Jimmy for his years of service and dedication to Ecobat," said Mr. Randolph. "He led a significant transformation of the company including the 2019 restructuring of Ecobat, rebranding of the company and creation of a new leadership team at Ecobat."

"The Board has great confidence in Marcus," said Mr. Ted Lodge, member of the Board of Directors. "As Executive Chairman, Marcus has ably overseen the strategic direction of the Company since May 2020. With the addition of these new responsibilities, we are excited that Marcus will build upon Ecobat's leadership position in the marketplace."

Prior to Ecobat, Mr. Randolph was Executive Chairman of Boart Longyear, a Salt Lake City company and the world's largest supplier of drilling services and drilling equipment to the minerals industries. Before Boart Longyear, he held several leadership positions at BHP Billiton in Melbourne, Australia, from 1999 to 2013, including Chief Executive Ferrous & Coal Officer, Chief Organization Development Officer, President of Diamond and Specialty Products, Chief Development Officer for Minerals, and Chief Strategic Officer for Minerals. Mr. Randolph holds a B.S. in Mining Engineering from Colorado School of Mines and an MBA from Harvard University.

With operations throughout Europe, the United States, and Southern Africa, Ecobat is a leader in the collection, recycling, production and distribution of energy storage solutions, lead and polypropylene products, precious metals and other commodities essential to modern life. We are also leading the way on lithium battery collection and recycling management services to empower sustainability efforts around the world.

