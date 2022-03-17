BRP EXPANDS ITS MANITOU PONTOON MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN MICHIGAN

VALCOURT, QC, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) announces the creation of close to 200 new jobs at its Manitou manufacturing plant in Michigan, nearly doubling its workforce in the state. BRP will begin the construction in April to expand its existing Manitou pontoon boat plant in Lansing while adding manufacturing and warehousing capacity in St. Johns, Michigan.

Manitou has been manufacturing leisure, luxury, and performance pontoon boats since 1985. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With the assistance of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), BRP received performance-based workforce training credits and grants. The package includes workforce development support from local colleges, and Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!), as well as job creation incentives from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

"BRP's continued investment in Michigan underscores our state's manufacturing leadership, the strength of our business climate and talented workforce," said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. "This project is a win for the Lansing region and for the entire state. We are grateful to the Governor and legislative leadership for their continued support of the Michigan Business Development Program that makes these projects possible. We appreciate the efforts of LEAP and our other local partners. We look forward to working with BRP as it grows and provides greater opportunity for our friends and neighbors statewide."

"When fast-growing, worldwide companies, like BRP, choose to expand in the Lansing region, it speaks volumes about our region's ability to compete internationally," said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). "Our robust business support system, world-class engineering talent pipeline and culturally rich communities are winning the day once again. Of course, projects like this are possible because of great partners, including the MEDC, LCC, CAMW!, Watertown Township and city of St. Johns. Congratulations to all!"

"The strong, sustained demand we have seen for our products is a testament to their durability and quality. BRP has continued to grow its marine portfolio with strategic acquisitions of world class brands like Manitou, Alumacraft, and Quintrex, and expanding their production capacity," said Karim Donnez, Senior Vice President, Marine Group, BRP. "As with all our products, we are committed to gaining market share in this sector and we rely on Michigan's highly skilled and experienced workforce to continue helping us in achieving our goals."

BRP acquired Manitou in 2018 as part of its strategy to transform the customer experience, and bring game-changing innovation to the marine industry. The company is actively looking for candidates to fill positions in the Lansing region, including welding, assembly and fabrication, engineers and engineering technicians. For more information about open positions, visit Manitou's website .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRP Inc.