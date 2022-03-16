Trucking Cares Foundation Donates to Ukraine Relief Efforts

ARLINGTON, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the trucking industry's charitable arm – the Trucking Cares Foundation – announced it was donating more than $40,000 to a trio of organizations involved in Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts.

"The war unfolding in Ukraine is a terrible tragedy," said TCF Chairman Phil Byrd, president and CEO of Bulldog Hiway Express. "The trucking industry stands with the Ukrainian people and we're proud to do even a little bit to ease their suffering."

The Trucking Cares Foundation board approved donations totaling $42,500 to three organizations involved in relief efforts in Ukraine and its neighbors: Save the Children, the International Red Cross and the United Nations Children's Fund. These organizations have been recommended by the group Trucking & Logistics Professionals for Ukraine, who have launched a fundraising and awareness campaign in response to the crisis.

"The Trucking Cares Foundation was established to help mobilize the trucking industry in response to disasters – natural and manmade – so providing relief and comfort to Ukrainians suffering as a result of this war is something we are called to do," said American Trucking Associations Chairman Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines and the newest member of the TCF Founders Club.

