St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall

Regen BioPharma, Inc. Responds to Numerous Requests for Updates on its Intellectual Property (IP) Portfolio

Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP) has an extensive intellectual property portfolio consisting of granted patents, published applications and pending applications. Regen, and its wholly-owned subsidiary KCL Therapeutics, Inc., own the following patent portfolio:

Granted Patents:

Item

Patent Number

Patent Title

Date Granted

1.

US 11,241,427 B2

Small Molecule Modulators of NR2F6 Activity

2022-02-08

2.

US 11,141,471 B2

Universal donor checkpoint inhibitor silenced/gene edited cord blood killer cells

2021-10-12

3.

US 11,090,332 B2

Antigen specific mRNA cellular cancer vaccines

2021-08-17

4.

US 11,053,503 B2

Methods and means of generating IL-17 associated antitumor effector cells by inhibition of NR2F6 inhibition

2021-07-06

5.

US 10,088,485 B2

Methods of screening compounds that can modulate NR2F6 by displacement of a reference ligand

2018-10-02

6.

US 9,091,696 B2

Modulation of NR2F6 and methods and uses thereof

2015-07-28

7.

US 8,389,708 B2

 

Method of cancer treatment using siRNA silencing

2013-03-05

8.

US 8,263,571 B2

Gene silencing of the brother of the regulator of imprinted sites (BORIS)

2012-09-11

Published Applications:

Item

Application Number

Patent Title

Publication Date

1.

US-2021403866-A1

Enhanced Dendritic Cell Immune Activation by Combined Inhibition of NR2F6 with Cannabidiol

2021-12-30

2.

US-2021353755-A1

Reduction of Post-Surgery Cancer Metastasis by Combination of Cannabidiol and NR2F6 Inhibition

2021-11-18

3.

US-2021317180-A1

NR2F6 Inhibited Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cells

2021-10-14

4.

US-2021059962-A1

Stimulation of T Regulatory Cells by Cannabidiol as a Means of Treating Arthritis and Autoimmunity

2021-03-04

5.

WO-2019104199-A1

Small Molecule Agonists and Antagonists of NR2F6 Activity

2019-05-31

6.

US-2018346456-A1

Small Molecule Agonists and Antagonists of NR2F6 Activity

2018-12-06

7.

US-2018214413-A1

Small Molecule Agonists and Antagonists of NR2F6 Activity in Humans

2018-08-02

8.

US-2017166896-A1

Treatment of Liver Cancer through Embolization Depot Delivery of BORIS Gene Silencing Agents

2017-06-15

9.

US-2016151469-A1

Immune Modulation by TLR Activation for Treatment of Filovirus Infections Including Ebola

2016-06-02

10.

US-2016074489-A1

Stimulation of Immunity to Tumor Specific and Endothelial Specific Proteins by in vivo DC Attraction and Maturation

2016-03-17

11.

US-2015037303-A1

Cells, Compositions, and Treatment Methods for Stimulation of Hematopoiesis

2015-02-05

12.

US-2014065096-A1

Cancer Therapy by ex vivo Activated Autologous Immune Cells

2014-03-06

13.

US-2013309210-A1

Acceleration of Hematopoietic Reconstitution by Placental Endothelial and Endothelial Progenitor Cells

2013-11-21

In addition,

(a)  Zander Therapeutics, Inc. (a company under common control) has been granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize IP controlled by the Company for non-human veterinary therapeutic use.

(b)  Regen has granted an exclusive license to Oncology Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize "Antigen specific mRNA cellular cancer vaccines" for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

(c)  KCL Therapeutics, Inc. has granted an exclusive license to Oncology Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain intellectual property for the treatment of colon cancer.

"We are very proud of our broad, deep and cutting-edge patent portfolio," says David Koos, CEO and Chairman of Regen. "We are continuing to develop additional IP focused on immunotherapy of cancer and look forward to developing some of these technologies in-house and some of them via outlicensing."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.: 

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Regen BioPharma Inc.
David R. Koos, Ph.D.
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
+1-619-722-5505 Phone
+1-619-330-2328 Fax
http://www.regenbiopharma.com 
david.koos@regenbiopharma.com

Follow us on Twitter for future updates: https://twitter.com/TheRegenBio

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regen-biopharma-inc-responds-to-numerous-requests-for-updates-on-its-intellectual-property-ip-portfolio-301504448.html

SOURCE Regen BioPharma, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.