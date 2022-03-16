Razzoo's Cajun Cafe Has BIG Growth Plans For The Coming Years

Seasoned Hospitality Experts Expand The Fast-Growing Casual Dining Brand

ADDISON, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe , the Cajun eatery that brings all the fun of the French Quarter, announces plans to expand its footprint to Arkansas, Tennessee, and Florida, and increase its footprint in Oklahoma, Texas, and North Carolina! Spurred by strong performance over the past 3 years, the brand locks in plans for expansion.

"Our restaurants are staples in their communities, which allows us to continue to grow and welcome guests into our Razzoo's family," said Philip Parsons, President of Razzoo's. "Our strong growth momentum will continue thanks to the mix of our refreshed brand image, a remodel program where all locations will be remodeled and updated by year end, refined tech stack, evolved building design and decor and tuned in marketing strategy."

The company also opened a new restaurant last year in Corpus Christi, TX, during a time when many other casual dining brands were closing locations – a sign that the brand's following is strong, and its customer base is loyal.

In line with the brand's growth, Parsons was promoted to President of the brand. Parsons joined Razzoo's in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role Parsons will be responsible for marketing, real estate and development, human resources and oversee the CFO.

Jeff Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Razzoo's said, "Since joining Razzoo's, Philip has made a significant and strategic impact on the brand, the broader company leadership structure and organizational capability, and grew the brand's profits to record levels."

Tom Marshall will join the team on March 21 as Chief Financial Officer. "Tom is a financial leader with significant experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry," said Parsons.

Prior to joining Razzoo's, Marshall served as Chief Financial Officer for Newk's Eatery for the past four years. Before Newk's, Marshall spent numerous years in senior leadership and VP roles for such brands as Brinker International, TX Land & Cattle and Lonestar Steakhouse, TGI Fridays, Le Duff America/La Madeleine.

"Razzoo's is a well-positioned, value-oriented, sustainable, and unique dining concept in the industry," shared Marshall. "I am confident that this management team can grow by multiple units per year with the existing infrastructure and a responsible approach to capital sourcing and fiscal management. I'm eager to be part of that journey."

Razzoo's also promoted Shaena Tuohy to Director of Marketing for the brand. Tuohy will lead the marketing team and has been responsible for growing its influencer relations, developing, refining the brands media strategy, and curating the year-round marketing calendar.

About Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK, and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brianne Barbakoff

Brianne@Inklinkmarketing.com

866.571.3449

View original content:

SOURCE Razzoo's Cajun Cafe