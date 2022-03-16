Nemours Children's Health and Michael Phelps Foundation Launch Video Series for Parents, "Raising Resilient Kids," to Support Children's Emotional Health

WILMINGTON, Del., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health and the Michael Phelps Foundation are proud to announce the launch of Raising Resilient Kids, a four-part video series featuring gold medalist Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps alongside Nemours Children's Health psychologists Meghan Walls, PsyD, and Roger Harrison, PhD.

Nemours Children's Health (PRNewsfoto/Nemours Children's Health System) (PRNewswire)

Raising Resilient Kids was inspired by Michael and Nicole Phelps – mental health advocates and parents of three young children – who noticed that their kids needed extra support to navigate the overwhelming feelings they were experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of a longstanding partnership, the Michael Phelps Foundation collaborated with Nemours Children's Health to create short, conversational videos designed to share practical advice that helps parents and families tackle common concerns around children and their social-emotional health.

"We have our own experiences with mental health and the challenges that have arisen during the pandemic, which not only has affected us but also our children," shared Michael and Nicole Phelps. "As parents to three young boys, we know how important it is to help our children learn and manage their emotions in a healthy and resilient way. We hope that our conversations with Dr. Walls and Dr Harrison can help parents and families understand and address children's emotional health."

Links to the full news release, the video series, and additional assets can be found at: https://nemours.mediaroom.com/Raising-Resilient-Kids-Video-Series.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of nearly 75 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

About Michael Phelps Foundation

The Michael Phelps Foundation (MPF) is focused on promoting water safety, healthy living, and the pursuit of dreams, especially for children. Founded in 2008, MPF has provided learn-to-swim, healthy living, and goal-setting programming to more than 100,000 children and young adults around the world through strategic partnerships with the Boys & Girls Club of America, Special Olympics International, and the Level Field Fund. For more information, please visit: http://www.michaelphelpsfoundation.org

Nemours Children's Health

Michael Phelps Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Nemours Children's Health System) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nemours Children’s Health