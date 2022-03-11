R2integrated, Adobe Summit 2022 Platinum Sponsor, to Host Fireside Chat on Powering Data Solutions for Awareness & Education at This Year's Global Digital Experience Conference Adobe Accredited Platinum Solution Partner Accelerates Brands by Integrating Dynamic Customer Experiences Through Innovative and Pioneering Measurement Tools

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R2integrated , award-winning digital experience agency, today announced that R2i Chief Digital Officer Michael Paige will host a fireside chat with Mannkind Executive Director of Marketing Ben Harris at Adobe Summit 2022 - The Digital Experience Conference. R2i, an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, is also a Platinum Sponsor of the conference, a must-attend event for marketers across the globe. The free virtual event takes place March 15 – 17, 2022.

R2integrated maintains prestigious earned Adobe Accredited Solution status in two key sectors: manufacturing and higher education. The badges, granted by certified Adobe technical experts, signal that R2i demonstrates best-in-class innovation and is capable of delivering complex digital experiences through implementation of Adobe's leading Experience Cloud technology.

Summit registrants can register to watch R2i's virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 16th at 1:00 PT / 4:00 ET. In the session titled "Powering Healthcare Data Solutions for Awareness & Education," Paige and Harris anchor their conversation in how a novel inhalable insulin commercial strategy is pioneering exciting new patient and healthcare provider experiences by delivering awareness and education through a data-driven omnichannel approach.

"I'm excited to engage with Ben for this session and share how R2i and Mannkind have partnered to work together to further brand awareness in fulfilling the mission of changing the way diabetes is treated," Paige said. "This is the perfect time to share ideas and lessons learned, as brands look for new ways to shape customer experience in a productive way and gain the insights they need to make the right decisions. Participants will see a real-world healthcare industry use case that demonstrates how modern technologies and tools create and amplify value."

"R2i and Adobe share a long-term commitment in delivering exceptional digital experiences to B2B organizations and their customers. Adobe Summit provides an ideal opportunity for marketers to expand upon skills, network with peers, and glean inspiration about the opportunity to make the digital economy personal," said Justin Merickel, Vice President of Business Development, Experience Cloud at Adobe, "We look forward to R2i's continued partnership and are excited to engage with Experience Makers from around the world at Summit."

With Adobe specializations in Adobe Analytics, Adobe Advertising Cloud, and Adobe Experience Manager, R2i is proud to be an established Adobe Platinum Solution Partner that helps clients strengthen their digital foundations, rationalize current martech investments, and accelerate revenue streams by creating impactful customer experiences. Find out more about R2i at https://www.r2integrated.com. Learn more about Adobe Summit 2022 at https://summit.adobe.com/na/.

About R2integrated

R2integrated, an award-winning digital experience agency and the only Platinum Partner dedicated to the Adobe platform, is focused on integrating technology to accelerate results for their clients. With a presence across the United States, R2i expertise connects and extends the creation of high-impact and dynamic customer experiences, from build to activation to optimization. R2i's value is rooted in a tight integration of data, insights, technology, and strategic design, and deepened through our close partnership with Adobe. Serving well-known brands like Ciena, The Hershey Company, Pentair, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Dover, and NORC at the University of Chicago, R2i clients are established and emerging leaders in manufacturing, consumer and higher education, plus break-out healthcare, high tech., financial and professional services brands. Customers today expect connected, convenient, and immersive digital experiences. Creating those experiences is our mission.

