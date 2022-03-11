PIA Announces Call for Award Nominations

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) has announced a call for nominations for three prestigious awards in its 2022 Spring Awards Program. Nominations are being accepted now through March 18, 2022 for the association's Professional Agent of the Year, Customer Service Representative (CSR) of the Year and Young Insurance Professional (YIP) of the Year awards.

The PIA National Professional Agent of the Year Award is PIA's highest national award of distinction. It is presented each year to one outstanding PIA member agent who has distinguished himself or herself as an independent agent. Nominations for the PIA National Professional Agent of the Year Award are submitted by PIA state and regional affiliate associations. In states which receive their services directly from the PIA national headquarters, individual members may submit nominations directly for this award.

The PIA National Customer Service Representative of the Year Award is given annually to an outstanding agency customer service representative who works for a PIA member insurance agency. Nominations for this award are made by PIA members.

The PIA National Young Insurance Professional of the Year Award is given to an outstanding employee, owner or principal of a PIA member agency who is under the age of 40 or a member of a PIA-affiliated Young Insurance Professionals association. PIA members as well as PIA state and regional affiliates may make nominations for this award, which is sponsored for the 18th year in a row by Rough Notes magazine.

All three awards will be presented in conjunction with PIA's national governance meetings in May 2022 and announced in a press release, video and via social media.

Nominations are being accepted now through March 18, 2022. For more information and to download nomination forms, please visit www.pianational.org/awards

For assistance, contact: Sade Hale at shale@pianational.org or (703) 518-1350.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

