NEXUS Automotive International Awards Delphi Technologies Aftermarket as its Supplier of the Year 2022 - Award was presented during the latest NEXUS Business Forum edition in Vienna

WARWICK, England, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Technologies Aftermarket, a brand of BorgWarner, has been awarded Supplier of the Year by NEXUS Automotive, the global automotive aftermarket, a testament to their successful collaboration and shared global vision for a better Aftermarket.

Award Presentation at NEXUS! Business Forum Awards Ceremony 2022 (PRNewswire)

With the Supplier of the Year award, NEXUS recognizes the disruptive and innovative impacts of joint developments with BorgWarner's Aftermarket brand, such as initiatives like investment in the Smart Mobility Venture Capital Fund Mobilion.

The award confirms the importance of the fast-growing partnership recognizing service excellence across all geographies and the importance of collaboration in the Aftermarket as the business shifts towards electrification and digitalization. BorgWarner Aftermarket and NEXUS are building on today's business success by laying the foundations for more sustainable and accessible practices through new initiatives and addressing the training and skill gap in the industry to prepare NEXUS members all over the world for the next generation of vehicles coming into the aftermarket.

Neil Fryer, Vice President and General Manager, BorgWarner Aftermarket, accepted the award and said: "We are truly honored to be the recipients of this award. Great achievements come from the relationships we surround ourselves with, and our on-going partnership with NEXUS is a hallmark of collaborative success."

He continues: "We share a bold vision for the Aftermarket, working to prepare for what is coming next. We are aligned with NEXUS in their ambition to make that journey more accessible to all markets, current and emerging, by creating a more connected and educated network through new initiatives and action."

Gaël Escribe, NEXUS' CEO added: "We are very proud to award Delphi Technologies Aftermarket with the title of Supplier of the Year, marking years of successful collaboration and many more to come, all the more that Nexus shares similar values with Delphi Technologies including innovation and agility."

The award was presented at the NEXUS Business Forum 2022, in Vienna between March 8 and 10.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BorgWarner