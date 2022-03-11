Harmony Venture Labs Announces Launch of First Studio Venture Harmony Venture Labs (HVL) has launched CoWello, an all-in-one space management platform that offers business owners fast and flexible booking options for a variety of wellness disciplines.

CoWello is an all-in-one space management platform that helps business owners get the most out of their wellness center space. The tool enables space owners to operate their business with confidence through an operations dashboard that facilitates flexible booking options, inventory management, integrated billing and payments and multi-location management. Created by a team who developed B2B SaaS technologies serving the mental and behavioral health industries, CoWello's founders have experience creating products and services that provide tangible value for its customers.

"The wellness and shared-space industries are growing at an increasing rate, and we discovered an unmet need we wanted to help solve," said Shegun Otulana, founder of Harmony Venture Labs and CEO of Copysmith. "CoWello meets this need by creating new revenue opportunities from unused rooms within shared wellness facilities and boutique fitness studios."

Founded by Otulana in 2020, Harmony Venture Labs specializes in creating new ventures and helping founders build their own. By generating new solutions and supporting entrepreneurs, HVL's goal is to foster an ecosystem of empowerment and economic opportunity within the community.

"Our team has a wide breadth of experience and a strong personal passion for supporting wellness in its many forms," said Oz Imaghodor, entrepreneur-in-residence at CoWello. "I'm excited to see how CoWello makes a tangible impact for those running businesses in the wellness community."

About CoWello

CoWello is an all-in-one space management platform that helps owners of health, wellness, and fitness facilities get the most out of their space, enabling them to operate their business with confidence and better monetize their underutilized space. With flexible booking options, members can schedule the space they need, when they need it most. Say goodbye to wasted space and hello to new revenue opportunities with CoWello. Learn more at www.cowello.com .

About Harmony Venture Labs:

Harmony Venture Labs (HVL) is a venture studio led by a team of experienced founders and experts who launch startups, grow our portfolio of brands, support SaaS entrepreneurs and invest in our people and community. HVL believes that technology platforms should be used to benefit people and their communities and that new venture creation is a powerful vehicle to deliver value. Through strategy, marketing, design and product guidance, HVL helps its portfolio companies navigate their journey to faster, sustainable growth.

