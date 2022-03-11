Gold's Gym Celebrates Legacy of Joe Gold on his 100th Birthday

Birthday festivities bring together members and guests to "The Mecca" of Bodybuilding where Gold established the world's most iconic gym in 1965

VENICE, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of what would've been Joe Gold's 100th birthday, Gold's Gym brought together icons of the past and the future to celebrate the incredible legacy of community he created in Venice Beach. Members and invited guests were treated to a panel discussion of weightlifting stars hosted by bodybuilding personality Rick Valente and featuring iconic fitness trainer TR Goodman, the world's oldest bodybuilder, 89-year-old Jim Arrington & "The Black Prince of Bodybuilding" and Mr. World Universe winner Robbie Robinson. While celebrity trainer Mike Ryan directed a weightlifting competition across five different exercises to crown the biggest and strongest inside the gym and win a full years membership.

Throughout the afternoon, those in attendance enjoyed craft BBQ while marveling in the debut of the new members lounge and retail space. Various DJs enhanced the vibe, led by none other than Gold's Gym Venice member and March Men's Health cover athlete, Joseph Baena. As a further nod to the important connection between the Gold's Gym community and the surrounding Venice Beach community, a portion of retail sales from the day were donated to the Venice Heritage Foundation.

"We are extremely proud of our Gold's Gym Venice bodybuilding community and the communities Gold's Gym has fostered around the world," Gold's Gym CEO Sebastian Schoepe said. "It's heartening to see what Joe Gold started in 1965 still resonates so passionately with people today."

"Gold's Gym is such an incredible community because you can see people from all walks of life, from all backgrounds, and we support and uplift each other," said celebrity trainer Mike Ryan. "I've been in gyms all over the world and nothing beats the feeling of being here. I love seeing professional bodybuilders working in sets with total beginners – everyone is equal and feeds off the energy of being in 'The Mecca' to achieve their goals."

The Gold's Gym fitness empire has created a multi-generational enduring legacy beginning in 1965, with an iconic heritage that few brands today can parallel. Uniting legends such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno to the modern-day stars like Simeon Panda, Gold's Gym has spanned decades of history to become one of the world's largest fitness chains, without losing touch of the Venice roots at the heart of the brand.

ABOUT GOLD'S GYM

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California has since become the most well-known and traditional fitness company in the world – Gold's Gym. Over the last 55 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning 6 continents. Bodybuilding greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Franco Columbu worked out at the original Gold's Gym, which went on to become the most legendary gym in the world. In the fitness industry, the brand enjoys cult status and universal appeal with 96% aided brand awareness. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector. For more information, visit https://www.goldsgym.com/ or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

