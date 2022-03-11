Eaton Vance Management Announces Portfolio Managers of Certain Floating-Rate Loan Funds

BOSTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Management ("Eaton Vance"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), announced the portfolio managers of certain floating-rate loan funds as follows:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE: EFL) Craig P. Russ* Andrew N. Sveen Catherine C. McDermott Daniel McElaney Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) John Redding Andrew N. Sveen Catherine C. McDermott Daniel McElaney Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) Andrew N. Sveen Ralph H. Hinckley Catherine C. McDermott Daniel McElaney * As previously announced, Mr. Russ is retiring in June 2022.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of a fund. Additional information about the funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond a fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

