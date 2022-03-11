ALIGHT ON-THE-GROUND TEAMS SUPPORTING UKRAINIANS BOTH IN AND OUTSIDE OF THE COUNTRY

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third week, global humanitarian organization, Alight , is ramping up their work in multiple neighboring countries including Poland, Germany and Moldova, to support fleeing refugees as they arrive, while also responding to the emergency needs of people still within Ukraine. Alight's rapid response teams are flying in from all over the world to help organize and distribute a variety of goods for immediate support, while simultaneously looking towards the future of the displaced, and how to best help people cope with the situation at hand and plan for what's next.

"In the face of a terribly difficult and complicated situation like this, Alight is doing the doable for Ukrainians," said Sarah Hartman, Alight COO and Ukraine Emergency Responder. "We're meeting people as they come across the border, listening to what they need, and then helping them get it. And while we take care of immediate needs, we're planning for what comes next."

This past week, the Alight team in Poland has been focused on warmth. With constant snowfall, and temperatures dropping below freezing, the migration for families has been made even more difficult as they face extreme weather conditions on their journey. Alight has distributed approximately 2,000 blankets in the last 24 hours, along with hats, mittens and socks, as well as setting up warming tents to get people out of the cold. For those who are not able to make the long trek without support, Alight is also providing access to wheelchairs, helping elderly Ukrainians across the border safely to their waiting families.

"Alight has been at the border in Poland for almost two weeks now, and the people who are now coming across are more distressed, traumatized and disoriented," says Igor Radonjic, Alight Emergency Response Team Leader. "We deeply understand the immense trauma that this situation is causing, and are doing everything we can to alleviate the uncertainty of today and tomorrow."

Additionally, Alight is responding to the emergency needs of people still inside Ukraine. The team is procuring medical supplies such as freeze-dried plasma transfusion kits, wound dressings, pain relievers and more in Poland and transporting them into Ukraine to groups holed up in bomb shelters or hospitals that need resupplying. Alight is also providing baby food, diapers, sanitary items, blankets and phone chargers so people can stay connected with loved ones.

The response team is working closely with locals and organizations that are also helping Ukrainians, to see where they might coordinate and amplify each other's efforts.

