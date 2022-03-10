Sanuk Celebrates 25 Years of Keeping It Fur-Real and Passing on Smiles with Limited-Edition Anniversary Collection Nostalgic Lineup Marks Ongoing Commitment to Comfort, Sustainability and Fun

GOLETA, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), today announced the launch of a limited-edition collection featuring a whimsical, nostalgic lineup of flip flops inspired by some of the seminal styles that originally launched the brand in 1997. The fun, funky footwear collection commemorates Sanuk's 25th anniversary this year, while also signaling the brand's commitment to return to its roots, revive old styles, revamp classics and protect customers' "happy places" via ongoing sustainable innovation.

The 25th anniversary pack includes four styles featuring Soft Top foam footbeds that are crafted with recycled materials, regrinded EVA foam waste and other responsibly sourced materials, reinforcing Sanuk's commitment to creating more eco-friendly footwear.

The U Furreal ST Granny's Couch is a kitschy flip flop made with sustainable materials like regrinded foam waste, recycled rubber and REPREVE® recycled polyester. You'll feel the flowery furniture vibes deep into the Soft Top Foam chill zone.





The U Furreal ST Blanket celebrates Sanuk's trademark infatuation with highly touchable textiles, while adding sustainable materials like responsibly sourced cotton, REPREVE® recycled polyester, regrinded foam and recycled rubber.





The U Furreal ST Cheetah is rollin' deep in Sanuk DNA. These wildly soft and fuzzy, out-there and funky flip flops keep your feet feline fine in pawsitively fun, cheetah print faux fur uppers and Soft Top Foam footbeds.





The U Furreal ST Grassy is a fond throwback to the famed classic trailer park lawn-inspired Furreal flip flop that put Sanuk on the map. It brings Sanuk's AstroTurf roots into the modern day with new perks like Soft Top Foam footbeds, EVA midsoles and sustainable materials.

Each style retails for $50 and is available exclusively on Sanuk.com while supplies last.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate 25 years of being in business than this new Furreal flip flop four-pack that pays homage to some of Sanuk's classic 90s styles," said Erik Ecklund, General Manager at Sanuk. "We remixed some of our favorite fabrics and textures over the years to create a playful collection that is pure vintage Sanuk…it honors our surf culture roots while reaffirming our ongoing dedication to innovation and fun."

Sanuk was founded in 1997 by Southern California surfer and serial entrepreneur Jeff Kelley, who started with one simple goal: to make people smile…and pass it on. The brand established a mission to spread good vibes and outfit people's feet as they journeyed to and from their happy places. Over the next 25 years, Sanuk pioneered comfortable and fun footwear, from the iconic Sidewalk Surfers that kicked off the "sandal not a shoe" craze to the long-time bestselling yoga mat-soled Yoga Sling.

Sanuk expanded its mission over time to include a heavier emphasis on sustainability and protecting happy places, working with parent company Deckers Brands – who purchased the brand in 2011 – to lighten their environmental footprint through the use of natural, responsibly sourced and recycled materials and to level up their sustainable business practices.

Sanuk asked Kelley to comment on this milestone, but sources indicate he's busy sipping margaritas in his own happy place in Cabo and is therefore unreachable. To learn more about the origins of Sanuk, you can see what Kelley has to say here.

For more information about the 25th anniversary collection, visit www.sanuk.com/25anniversary.

About SANUK®:

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #SmilePassItOn.

About Deckers Brands:

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. To view Corporate Responsibility Reports from Deckers Brands, visit https://www.deckers.com/responsibility. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

