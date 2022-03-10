THE MEXICO FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

COLUMBIA, Maryland, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXF) announced that, at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, stockholders re-elected Messrs. Claudio X. González, Edward P. Djerejian and Alberto Osorio as Class II Directors of the Fund for a three-year term expiring in 2025.

In addition, stockholders approved the election of Ms. Claudia Jañez, to serve as a Class I Director until the expiration of the class's term in 2024. Ms. Jañez has strong business and legal experience and is expected to provide significant insights to the Fund.

The results of the Annual Meeting were as follows*:



For % Outstanding % of Voted Withheld % Outstanding % of Voted Claudio X. González 11,368,331 75.76% 91.71% 1,027,337 6.85% 8.29% Edward P. Djerejian 11,802,486 78.66% 95.21% 593,182 3.95% 4.79% Alberto Osorio 11,731,755 78.18% 94.64% 663,913 4.42% 5.36% Claudia Jañez 11,807,204 78.69% 95.25% 588,464 3.92% 4.75%

*There were no abstentions or broker non-votes with regard to the election of the Fund's Class II or Class I Directors.

CONTACT:

Tofi Dayan

+5255-9138-3350

Email: investor-relations@ifm.com.mx

About The Mexico Fund, Inc.

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

View original content:

SOURCE The Mexico Fund, Inc.