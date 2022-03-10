IGEL Achieves Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell Status

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of IGEL OS, the endpoint operating system designed for VDI and DaaS, announced today that it has achieved Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell status. Through this program, IGEL solutions can now be directly sold and marketed by Microsoft resellers globally.

"We are pleased to be expanding our alliance with Microsoft by achieving Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell status," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of IGEL Ready & Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "IGEL partners, who are also Microsoft resellers, can now help our mutual customers accelerate to the Azure Cloud. IGEL looks forward to driving business growth and winning bigger deals through new opportunities that will be generated by this program."

The purpose of Microsoft's IP Co-Sell Program is to enable Microsoft and partners to provide comprehensive solutions in a collaborative, better-together selling model to drive joint sales, revenue, and mutual customer success. In achieving Azure IP Co-Sell status, IGEL solutions will gain greater visibility both within the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and among Microsoft sales teams and partners around the globe.

Al Solorzano, Vice President, End User Computing, for Entisys360, an IGEL Elite Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner, said, "We are delighted to see IGEL achieve Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell Status. Leveraging IGEL and Microsoft solutions, along with our professional services is a win for mutual customers, as it makes it easier for us to offer these solutions at scale. Further, the expanded alliance between IGEL and Microsoft also creates new opportunities for us to grow and expand our business into new markets."

Together, Microsoft and IGEL enable secure, reliable access to corporate applications and data from anywhere. IGEL OS is the ideal endpoint OS for devices accessing Azure Virtual Desktops (AVD) and Windows 365 Cloud PC. A lightweight Linux operating system designed specifically for secure, high-performance access to VDI, DaaS, and cloud-delivered digital workspaces, IGEL OS is the first Linux-based OS validated and certified with Microsoft for AVD device access. For more information on IGEL's alliance with Microsoft, visit: https://www.igel.com/microsoft/.

About IGEL

IGEL is the world's leading provider of the most secure, high performance, easy-to-manage operating system for VDI, DaaS, and cloud-delivered digital workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

