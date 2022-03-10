Hashdex Names Nicole Dyskant as Global Head of Legal and Compliance

NEW YORK and RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Nicole Dyskant as Global Head of Legal and Compliance. Ms. Dyskant will be leading Hashdex's legal, compliance and corporate governance practices globally. In her role, Ms. Dyskant will oversee Hashdex's global legal and compliance team from Hashdex's New York City and Rio De Janeiro offices. In addition, she will oversee Hashdex's corporate governance efforts in line with the firm's ESG policies.

Ms. Dyksant brings more than two decades of legal and compliance experience to Hashdex. Prior to her new role, Ms. Dyskant founded Dyskant Advogados, a boutique law firm that has represented more than 100 asset managers and investment advisors clients. She also co-founded Compliasset, a leading and award-winning regulatory compliance software suite for the Brazilian fund industry. Ms. Dyskant previously worked closely with the Hashdex team as the firm was, and remains, a client of both Dyskant Advogados and Compliasset.

"We have been eager to have Nicole join Hashdex since our founding in 2018 and are excited to welcome her as a core member of our executive team as we accelerate our global expansion," said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. "Having worked together for many years, I am confident that she is the right person to lead our legal and compliance team as we continue to enter new markets and introduce even more compelling products and services to global investors."

"I am thrilled that the next step in my career is joining Hashdex - particularly given both my background within financial and capital markets as well as my passion for helping asset managers and investment advisors achieve best-in-class regulatory and compliance practices," said Nicole Dyskant. "It's an exciting time in the space and I look forward to working closely with the team at Hashdex as we enhance transparency, safety and accessibility to the crypto industry. Having seen firsthand the prior successes of the Hashdex team, I am confident that we will work alongside global regulators, investors, and our peers, to help move the crypto investment industry forward."

Prior to founding Dyskant Advogados and Compliasset, Ms. Dyskant served as a Partner with ACA Compliance Group, founding ACA Compliance Brasil, in Rio de Janeiro (2014). Before that, she worked as partner in charge of the Regulatory and Compliance Practices at Trindade Sociedade de Advogados, following her role as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Ágora CTVM S.A. She earned her law degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro ("PUC-Rio"), a postgraduate degree in Corporate Finance (MBA) from IBMEC-RJ, and a Certificate degree in Financial Services Law from New York Law School. She also has been certified as a Regulatory and Compliance Professional by the FINRA Institute at Wharton (CRCP) and as a Compliance and Ethics Professional-International (CCEP-I) by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (expired in 2018). Ms. Dyskant serves as the co-chair at 100 Women in Finance Brazil Committee, and is a member of various industry committees, including OAB/RJ Capital Markets & Corporate Committees, Compliance Women Committee – CWC and ElasinTech.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-created and launched the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto index ETFs, enabling over 250,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com .

Media Contacts:

Kendal Till/Josh Gerth

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Hashdex@DLPR.com

Jack S. Song

Hashdex

jack.song@hashdex.com

