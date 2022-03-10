Blacksburg, VA is Now Ranked #2 in America for Affordability and Education. West Point and Short Pump, VA Ranked in Top 10

OAK PARK, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Affordable Cities with Top Schools.

Dwellics analyzed financial and educational data on more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. Considerations include taxes, childcare cost, housing cost, cost of living index, average teacher salary, teacher to student ratio, number of blue-ribbon schools, and proficiency in math, reading, and language arts.

Virginia takes top rankings in the South with eighteen communities on the list and three of the top ten overall affordable cities with excellent schools; nationally, it falls behind only Ohio. The leading Virginia cities:

Blacksburg (#2)

West Point (#6)

Short Pump (#7)

Cave Spring (#11)

The top Virginia cities on the list have an average population of just over 25,000, while Virginia's most highly populated locales do not receive mention. This may indicate that smaller municipalities offer a lower cost of living and greater community voice in school boards and education policy.

According to a recent study by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, an unprecedented number of Americans are planning to move in 2022; much of this migration will be fueled by the opportunity to work remotely. The pervasiveness of remote work opens the door for workers with families to seek relocation to areas with a lower cost of living and better educational opportunities. Increasingly, these opportunities are in smaller towns and cities, which would be too far for a traditional daily commute.

