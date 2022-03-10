AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2021 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $17.6 million compared with $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, net operating revenues were $70.4 million compared with $58.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.51 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.00 for year ended December 31, 2020.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 11,431
$ 10,824
$ 42,710
$ 40,371
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
2,437
1,169
11,045
6,416
Other golf and related operations
3,711
2,632
16,628
11,933
Total golf and related operations
6,148
3,801
27,673
18,349
Total net operating revenues
17,579
14,625
70,383
58,720
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
9,204
8,185
34,259
31,658
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,150
626
4,748
2,810
Golf and related operations operating costs
4,469
2,770
17,825
12,547
Depreciation and amortization expense
804
757
3,112
2,909
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,319
2,403
9,878
8,672
Operating income (loss)
(367)
(116)
561
124
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(280)
(297)
(1,158)
(1,210)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
801
1,964
801
Other income, net
71
73
369
337
Income (loss) before income taxes
(576)
461
1,736
52
Provision for income taxes
4
3
89
98
Net income (loss)
(580)
458
1,647
(46)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(110)
(23)
(324)
(60)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ (470)
$ 481
$ 1,971
$ 14
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ (0.12)
$ 0.12
$ 0.51
$ 0.00
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ (0.12)
$ 0.12
$ 0.50
$ 0.00
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,876
3,899
3,876
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,899
3,885
3,933
3,878
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,254
$ 4,210
Accounts receivable, net
9,933
8,744
Unbilled membership dues receivable
578
585
Inventories
1,105
910
Prepaid expenses
996
730
Other current assets
105
80
Total current assets
15,971
15,259
Property and equipment, net
53,338
51,299
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,390
5,735
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,598
1,728
Restricted cash
1,696
3,885
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
36
Total assets
$ 78,037
$ 77,950
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 1,126
$ 1,594
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
167
333
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
534
529
Accounts payable
10,164
9,097
Accrued payroll and other compensation
797
809
Accrued income taxes
67
43
Other accrued taxes
541
461
Deferred membership dues revenue
3,363
3,196
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,265
1,121
Total current liabilities
18,024
17,183
Long term debt, net of current portion
19,376
21,941
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
496
560
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
1,064
1,199
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
39,069
37,093
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(92)
(126)
Total shareholders' equity
38,977
36,967
Total liabilities and equity
$ 78,037
$ 77,950
View original content:
SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation