Alberta Distillers Ltd Announce the U.S. Launch of Their Award-Winning* 100% Rye Whisky Core Expression, Alberta® Premium

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alberta Distillers Ltd, one of the first distilleries to create a true 100% rye whisky, are proud to announce the introduction of their signature core expression, Alberta® Premium to the U.S. for the first time. This stateside launch follows the successful relaunch of the highly coveted Alberta® Premium Cask Strength Rye into the U.S. in 2021. The premium 100% Canadian rye whisky currently boasts the title of the No. 1 selling 100% rye whisky in the world, as outlined by IWSR global sales numbers1, and is a true testament to the skill and craftsmanship of Alberta Distillers, which was named Distillery of the Decade by the 2020 Canadian Whisky Awards.

Crafted and distilled in Calgary, Alberta, Alberta Premium is made from 100% Canadian prairie rye grains grown by local farmers. The grains are uniquely nourished by nutrient-dense, glacier-fed spring water from the surrounding Rocky Mountains. The result is a perfectly balanced whisky with unique nuances of flavor that are influenced by the natural climate and environment in which it is made.

"We were thrilled by the response to our re-introduction of cask strength rye whisky to the U.S. last year, and this year we wanted to offer U.S. fans the opportunity to get their hands on the liquid we're best known for," remarked George Teichroeb, General Manager of Alberta Distillers. "Alberta Premium showcases exactly what true Canadian rye whisky can be, and we're proud to continue the tradition of producing the gold standard for Canadian spirits and using 100% rye grains to craft this distinguished liquid."

You can taste the great quality in every bottle of this distinctive and award-winning whisky*, which has earned high accolades such as Gold at the 2021 International Spirits Challenge, Platinum at the 2021 SIP Awards, and Excellent/Highly Recommended at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge in 2019. Best enjoyed neat with a drop of water, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail, such as an Old Fashioned, this coveted whisky is packaged in an eye-catching, faceted glass bottle and features the following characteristics:

Alberta Premium

Proof 40%

Taste: A bouquet of sweet aromas with the lingering taste of vanilla and spice

Finish: Mellow and smooth

Alberta Premium will begin to hit shelves this month with a SRP of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. This winning whisky continues to set the standard for premium rye whiskies, and as demand grows for Alberta Premium products, U.S. whisky fans can rest assured there's more to come from Alberta Distillers in the months to come. For more information and to keep up to date on the latest news, follow Alberta Premium on Instagram and Facebook, or visit our websites at www.albertadistillers.com and adl75.ca , and visit us on social media at our Instagram and Facebook .

About Alberta Distillers

Founded in 1946, Alberta Distillers continually sets the gold standard for Canadian spirits, offering distinguished quality. Pure Rocky Mountain water and rich prairie grains—grown by farmers who have worked with us for decades—create the hearty foundation of the liquid we make. We're proud to be using only the finest ingredients. Those in the U.S. can now experience the bold flavor that can only be found in our award-winning products. Visit www.albertadistillers.com for more information.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

