Tealium Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Customer Data Platform Focused on Data and Marketing Operations Users Top CDP recognized in 2022 evaluation by IDC for data and marketing operations users

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the most trusted and world's largest independent customer data platform (CDP), today announced it has been named a 'Leader' CDP in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Data and Marketing Operations Users 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48858321, February 2022).

"We are very pleased by this affirmation from the IDC MarketScape." - Jeff Lunsford , Tealium CEO

The detailed report examines the capabilities and go-to-market strategies of a dozen CDP vendors who focus primarily on users in marketing technology and operations, data science and analytics, IT, data operations, and privacy and compliance. 'Leader' is the highest classification of vendors in the 2022 assessment, followed by Major Players, Contenders and Participants.

"IDC is one of the first organizations that truly examined the CDP landscape, and we are honored to be recognized as a Leader in this space," said Matthew Parisi, Director of Product Marketing at Tealium. "Now more than ever, organizations worldwide are in search of new ways to uncover data to better connect with consumers. This acknowledgement highlights Tealium's continued success and commitment to helping companies personalize and improve customer experiences."

Tealium's data-first approach enables businesses around the globe to leverage customer information and drive results through deeper insights. Tealium's CDP includes patented visitor stitching technology that builds accurate, comprehensive, and actionable customer profiles that can be leveraged in any integrated system.

"Tealium has built the industry-standard data platform," said Jeff Lunsford, Chief Executive Officer at Tealium. "Our strategies and capabilities, including our overall data management, digital support, and ability to remain compliant, are a few of the leading reasons why nearly 900 leading companies have come to rely on our solutions. We are very pleased by this affirmation from the IDC MarketScape."

Tealium has been a trusted provider of customer data solutions for more than a decade, and top businesses worldwide including Microsoft, Hyatt, Gap, HSBC and Novartis rely on Tealium to power their customer data strategies.

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data – spanning web, mobile, offline, and IoT devices — so brands can connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies, empowering brands to create a unified, real-time customer data infrastructure. The Tealium Customer Data Hub encompasses tag management, an API hub, a customer data platform with machine learning, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, and secure. More than 850 businesses worldwide trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

