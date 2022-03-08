Enchanted Rock Initiated as a Foundation Partner of Infrastructure Masons to Improve Resilience and Sustainability of Digital Infrastructure

HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, the leading provider of electrical resiliency-as-a-service, today announced its membership as a Foundation Partner with Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association for the digital infrastructure industry. As a Foundation Partner, Enchanted Rock is dedicating time and resources to the educational, networking and industry initiatives driven by iMason's community of over 3000 professionals in over 130 countries, with a focus on improving the resilience and sustainability of data centers.

"We know that ensuring the sustainability, reliability and diversity of our digital infrastructure will require strong collaboration between leaders in the field," said Enchanted Rock's SVP of Sales, Ken Cowan, who will join 35 others as a thought leader and advisors on the iMasons Advisory Council. "Enchanted Rock is excited to contribute our vision for a more resilient, net-zero carbon and sustainable pathway for data centers, and to partner with our colleagues to achieve our common goals."

Although most data centers currently rely on diesel generators for back-up power, natural gas and renewable natural gas microgrids offer a cleaner, affordable alternative capable of meeting the technical requirements for data center uptime. Enchanted Rock's resiliency solutions are helping contribute to growing efforts by the industry to reduce emissions without sacrificing system reliability.

As the newest Foundation Partner of iMasons, Enchanted Rock will join 35 other technology companies supporting its mission to provide infrastructure executives and technical professionals an independent forum to connect, grow and give back to the community.

"We are delighted that Enchanted Rock has joined iMasons through our Foundation Partner program," shares Jeff Omelchuck, Executive Director, Infrastructure Masons. "We look forward to their contributions in our pursuit of advancement of the industry, peer development, and social impact."

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is the national leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure and communities to ensure business continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's electrical microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteOS™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to ensure worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Infrastructure Masons

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council composed of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. IMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at www.imasons.org.

