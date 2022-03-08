Creative Medical Technology to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

PHOENIX, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced that Company executives will be participating in the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held March 13-15, 2022 in Dana Point, California. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("Roth") is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

